Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 623 New Cases, No Deaths

623 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 4 added to state system

16,321 total deaths;

366 hospitalized patients, 90 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 623 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 508 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 673 new cases, and a 7-day average of 602 cases per day. In 2021, 514 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 542 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, and four were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,321 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 134 new confirmed cases reported and have been 340,855 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 107 cases per day. One new death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,492 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.