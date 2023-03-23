Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 897 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

897 new cases

1 new death recorded, 2 added to state system

16,424 total deaths;

286 hospitalized patients, 41 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 897 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 485 new cases per day in the last week.

Previous years on this date:

2022: 395 cases, average of 326 cases per day

2021: 791 cases, average of 504 cases per day

2020: 46 cases, average of 55 cases per day

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

One new death was recorded, and two total were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,424 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 137 new confirmed cases reported and have been 343,004 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 92 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,502 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.