Democracy in Crisis
Notes from Underground: Archaeological Notes on 'Russia'
Whatever role Russia, the actual country, played in Trump's election, "Russia" is now the battlefield in which our conspiracy theories play out.
Mar 28, 2017 1:46 PM
Out of Standing Rock, the Birth of a New Environmental Movement
At the Native Nations Rise rally at the White House on March 10, protesters gathered to make the administration aware that the actions taken at Standing Rock are indicative of systemic problems and to call for reform. An upshot of the defea...
Mar 21, 2017 1:12 PM
Red Menace or Redneck?
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made a career of stoking fear, and his policies amount to a war on black and brown people. "Inner city crime," "terrorism," "drugs" and "immigration" are all code words that allow him to attack...
Mar 14, 2017 4:51 PM
Trumpism and the Betrayal of Trans America
If Donald Trump wanted to understand how it feels to be denied access to basic services, he could talk to Gavin Grimm, a trans high school student whose lawsuit against his Virginia school district—for forcing him to use a refashioned janit...
Mar 7, 2017 5:09 PM
Democracy in Crisis Episode 5: Shane Bauer on Private Prisons & Stoned at CPAC (Podcast)
Last month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a memo supporting the federal government's continuing use of private prisons, rescinding an Obama administration directive last year that aimed to reduce and eventually phase out federal rel...
Mar 1, 2017 4:37 PM