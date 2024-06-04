Bringing Wisconsinites Together to Prevent Targeted Violence

× Expand Photo courtesy Urban Rural Action An Urban Rural Action cohort An Urban Rural Action cohort

Nonprofit organization Urban Rural Action (URA) has kicked off their Uniting to Prevent Targeted Violence in Southeast Wisconsin (UPTV WI) program, bringing together Wisconsin residents of urban, rural and suburban communities alike in order to address social challenges and strengthen regional cohesion. Funded by grants from the Department of Homeland Security, this 15-month non-partisan campaign has a cohort of 28 participating members (“Uniters”) of various identities, affiliations and backgrounds who all live or work in Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha and Walworth counties.

The UPTV WI program was developed out of necessity to address the rise of premeditated, targeted violence in the U.S. URA assessed data from Bridging Divides Initiative and took into account violent incidents that have occurred in recent times in Wisconsin such as the Kyle Rittenhouse unrest shooting in Kenosha and the Waukesha Christmas Day Parade attack.

“A lot of factors contribute to violent conflict, from distrust in institutions to divisive rhetoric from elected officials to social isolation,” URA Executive Director Joe Bubman said. “If you bring people from across differences to work together and achieve a shared goal, you can build enduring and trusting relationships in the process.”

Diverse Cohort

× Expand Uniting to Prevent Targeted Violence in Southeast Wisconsin banner

After a two-step process involving an interview and written questionnaire, URA selected 28 Uniters from a pool of 45 applicants. The cohort is diverse in race, religion, political identity, and generation. “Uniters are volunteering their time and intentionally taking action across differences, and that’s why I think they’re doing some of the most important work in our country,” Bubman affirms. “They are willing to roll up their sleeves and problem solve even when it’s hard.”

Half of Uniters identify as Black, Brown, South Asian or multi-racial. Religious affiliations include Roman Catholic, Jewish, Muslim, Sikh and Pagan. Ages range from 18-29 to over 65. At least 25 percent of Uniters politically align to the left, and at least 25 percent are on the right.

The Uniters gathered for the first time on June 1 at Kenosha’s Civil War Museum. They are being split into four teams of seven that will each be assigned a local organization to work with on a $10,000-budgeted project designed to reduce the risk of targeted violence. Their community partners are National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Southeast Wisconsin in Waukesha, Near West Side Partners, Inc. in Milwaukee, Kenosha Human Development Services, Inc. in Kenosha and New Beginnings Crisis Center in Elkhorn.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

“We mapped our partners based on how they deliver services that strengthen communities,” Bubman notes. “Our program follows a public health approach to targeted violence prevention, so we look at things like mental health services and economic opportunity and social connection.”

Neighborhood Networks

Additionally, Uniters and community partners will work with county officials on Behavioral Threat Assessment and Management Teams as well as build Neighborhood Networks in order to detect and act on risks of targeted violence. URA has facilitated similar programs in other politically-contested areas across the nation including Oregon and south-central Pennsylvania as well.

“It will be up to the community members what actions they want to take,” Bubman concludes about UPTV WI. “We believe that everyone in our country should have the opportunity to participate in democracy through our programs.”

All Uniters receive a $1,000 fellowship stipend for their participation. Visit uraction.org/uptv-wi for more information.