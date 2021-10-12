Green Burials and Funerals in the Milwaukee Area

× Expand Photo via Forest Home Cemetery Green Burial

In light of climate change and other pressing environmental concerns, more individuals are considering a green burial as a final way to lessen their carbon footprint on earth.

Processes such as cremation can emit as many carbon emissions as an automobile. With traditional burial, caskets using nonbiodegradable materials like concrete and metal, encasing bodies injected with harsh chemicals such as formaldehyde, are placed into the ground. “A green burial focuses on simplicity and sustainability, without sacrificing dignity and respect,” says Debra Marcus Watton, president of Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home in Whitefish Bay. Goodman-Bensman provides these services for families of all faiths and denominations.

With a green burial, chemicals such as formaldehyde are not used to prepare a body. All caskets, containers and clothing used in burial must be biodegradable. “Some of the green cemeteries in our area don’t even require use of a casket,” Watton says. Funeral homes that offer green services, such as Goodman-Bensman, use a pine or cardboard and wooden casket and a linen shroud. If requested, the body is refrigerated rather than embalmed. The funeral home also provides a graveside service. “Cosmetizing or other artificial preparation of the body is avoided,” adds Watton. “Green burial eliminates the unnatural elements. Embalming is not necessary.”

Many green cemeteries use a central stone, with engraved names, as a marker. Some allow a flat or flushed headstone to mark graves, and GPS software enables families and loved ones to locate the grave. “Each aspect is designed to minimize the energy consumed, in order to conduct the burial and maintain the cemetery,” Watton explains. Green burials can also occur on private properties, depending on the county.

Watton noted that a green funeral and burial, which, unlike traditional methods, doesn’t include embalming, a public viewing of the body, and a traditional vault or headstone, can save families thousands of dollars in expenses.

“Many families are surprised by the simplicity of the green burial, but it becomes a logical and comfortable choice after a conversation about benefits—especially as people become more concerned about the condition of the environment that they are leaving to their children and grandchildren. Every aspect of the burial advances the highest level of respect for the deceased, but also a sustainable and natural return to the earth,” concludes Watton.

Below are lists of funeral homes and cemeteries that offer green funerals and burial services.

Funeral Homes

Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home

4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd. (Whitefish Bay)

414-964-3111

Goodmanbensman.com

Krause Funeral Homes

Krausefuneralhome.com

Brookfield

21600 W. Capitol Dr.

262-395-7151

Brown Deer Road

7001 W. Brown Deer Road

414-937-5695

Capitol Drive

9000 W. Capitol Drive

414-326-4362

New Berlin

12401 W. National Ave.

262-383-2378

Prasser Kleczka Funeral Homes

Pkfuneralhomes.com

Chapels:

Bay View

3275 S. Howell Ave.

414-483-2322

South Suburban

6080 S. 27th St.

414-282-6080

Cemeteries

Natural Path Sanctuary

2299 Spring Rd., Verona

608-845-8724

naturalpathsanctuary.org

Prairie Rest at Forest Home Cemetery

2405 W. Forest Home Ave.

414-645-2632

Foresthomecemetery.com

Prairie Green at Greenwood Cemetery (Jewish memorial ground)

2615 W. Cleveland Ave.

414-645-1390

Greenwoodjewishcemetery.org

Prairie Home Cemetery

605 S. Prairie Ave.; Waukesha

262-524-3540

waukesha-wi.gov/646/Prairie-Home-Cemetery