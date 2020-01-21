Influenza Hospitalizations Increase in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo credit: Pornpak Khunatorn

A high fever, nasty cough, scratchy throat and a stuffy nose are all signs of the flu and can lead to missed work or school days. From Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, to Friday, Jan.10, 2020, Milwaukee County has had 208 influenza-associated hospitalizations, according to Lindsey Page, MPH, City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) infectious disease program manager. This time last season, there were just 46 such hospitalizations in the county.

“The flu season hasn’t peaked yet this year, and it’s difficult to predict when and how much longer it will last,” says Page. The flu shot is the best way to prevent the flu in the beginning of the season, but shots are also effective in January. Because the flu strain changes from year to year, it’s important to get a flu shot every season, according to Page. Flu vaccines can reduce doctor visits, missed work or school and hospitalizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Julie Katrichis, MSN, RN CNL, MHD director of clinic operations, says influenza is commonly mistaken for the stomach flu. Influenza is, instead, a respiratory virus that mainly causes a fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headaches, chills and fatigue. If someone has the flu, it’s necessary for them to cover their coughs and sneezes to help prevent spreading germs to others. Staying home from work or school for rest also helps prevent the spreading of the virus, she says.

Get Vaccinated

The vaccination reduces the number of people in the hospital, the number of deaths, the amount of intensive care admissions and a patient’s overall duration at the hospital, according to Katrichis. Even if a person gets the flu after getting the vaccination, the illness won’t last as long and won’t be as severe. “Getting vaccinated protects you, and it also protects people around you,” says Page.

Symptoms usually start one-to-four days after exposure to the flu virus. People usually spread the virus by close contact, since the virus can be found in nose and throat droplets. According to Page, people should take every day preventative measures by eating healthy, staying active and getting plenty of sleep.

Doctors can prescribe anti-viral medication, but the medication only reduces the severity of the illness and how long it lasts. According to the MHD, most people will get better without medicine, since antibiotics do not work to fight the flu.

Complications from the flu can include pneumonia, sinus and ear infections and multi-organ failure, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. People with health conditions, children under five and older people are most at risk for flu complications that could lead to death.

Free flu shots are available at the Keenan Health Center (3200 N. 36th St.), Northwest Health Center (7630 W. Mill Road) and the Southside Health Center (1639 S. 23rd St.) during walk-in immunization hours.