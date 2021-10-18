Love on Black Women Sparks Joy in Community

× Expand Photo courtesy Shavonda Sisson Love on Black Women

Love on Black Women works towards a simple yet crucial mission: to create joy and monetary support for Black women in Milwaukee. This people-driven fund distributes grants to Black women, as well as Black people of all marginalized genders, according to their needs. Whether it be for rent, food or a much-needed day at the spa, Love on Black Women puts money directly into the pockets of the Black community.

“We trust you to know what your needs are. We know how much Black women do—how much physical, emotional, and financial labor Black women take on. One of the reasons why it’s important for me to focus on the wellbeing of Black women is because we take care of everyone,” Shavonda Sisson, Love on Black Women founder, says.

Those who apply for Love on Black Women’s grants do not need to provide proof or follow-up on what they need or how they use the money. Sisson says this is one of the many reasons their organization is so unique compared to other nonprofits. She added that asking for proof often becomes a burden and can be very traumatizing.

A 2020 study from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Center for Economic Development indicated that Milwaukee is the worst city in the country for Black people and their families. According to the study, the poverty rate for Black households in Milwaukee is 33.4% compared to just 7.1% for white households.

“I know that if we are helping a Black woman be better, we are helping a Black family be better,” Sisson says.

Bridging the Income Gap

By giving Black women the money they need to support themselves, their communities, and their families, Love on Black Women is working to close the startling income gap Black households face in Milwaukee. The 2020 study from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee showed that the median Black household in Milwaukee makes 42 cents to every dollar made by white households.

Aside from monetary support, Love on Black Women also seeks to create joy among the Black community. Michaela Lacy, Elle Halo, and Tayla Hart, Love on Black Women organizers, hope to do this and expand on the organization by providing mental health services, helping Black businesses gain more clientele, and even gifting Black women with things they want but may not be able to afford.

“Putting smiles on Black women, and Black nonbinary people, just really, really ignites me,” Michaela Lacy says. “My personal goal is to just be able to get the chance to fiercely love on Black women in all the ways.”

Despite last year marking the organization’s largest fundraising accomplishment with over $150,000 donated, Love on Black Women has unfortunately experienced a significant decrease in donations throughout 2021. As the pandemic continues to disproportionately hit Black Americans, this fall in monetary support for Love on Black Women is especially devastating.

“What was happening last year was that a lot of folks were mobilized after George Floyd was assassinated by the police in Minneapolis. I call them ‘white guilt dollars.’ I’m really proud of the work that was done during that time, but donations have fallen off and it’s hard to see that folks have gone back to the status quo,” Sisson says. “Black suffering does not need to be on your big screen in order for it to be valid, the need is still here and Black women in Milwaukee still need support.”

For more information or to support Love on Black Women, visit their website and Facebook page. They are currently accepting any monetary donations and will be focusing on Thanksgiving and Christmas fundraisers in the coming months.