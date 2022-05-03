Milwaukeeans Sharing Stories on Pandemic Babies

× Expand Photo: vlada_maestro - Getty Images Baby with mother wearing mask

N’Jameh Russell-Camara launched The Pandemic Pregnancy Project, a virtual collection of stories about pregnancy during a global pandemic, after her first child was born last summer.

Photo: pandemicpregnancyproject.com N’Jameh Russell-Camara N’Jameh Russell-Camara

“The night she was born, I held her, my whole body shaking after what had been an intensely traumatic birthing experience,” Russell-Camara, associate director of engagement for the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, said. Her pregnancy was a challenging one, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides working two full-time jobs from home and volunteering for a campaign, Russell-Camara coped with various health issues. “I even had hyperemesis gravidarum and ended up in the ER, waiting for a room for over three hours because COVID patients filled every bed,” she added.

Three months later, a conversation with a friend who was pregnant gave Russell-Camara the idea for the Pandemic Pregnancy Project. “She mentioned the #pandemicbabies trend on TikTok and Instagram—these videos of babies born during the pandemic were stunning recordings of little ones doing amazingly advanced things,” she said. “My friend said, ‘There’s a theory that COVID babies are so advanced because their mothers got to work from home and were, therefore, less stressed.’ That comment stuck with me—I was certainly not less stressed, even though I did work from home.”

Inspired, Russell-Camara decided to document individuals sharing their stories about experiencing pregnancy during a pandemic. “Then I thought, ‘I want this project to be about humor, hope and sweetness—what if I ask people to share a story that, in retrospect, can identify with one of those things?” she said. “This project wouldn’t be sharing complex stories for the sake of complexity or trauma, but really, to inspire the listener to have ease, be resilient or voice their experience.”

More Stories to Come

Named “Pandemic Pregnancies and Popsicles,” the limited series consists of 20 stories from individuals across the nation, although the majority of participants are from the Milwaukee area. Twenty long-form interviews have been converted into monologues read by voiceover actors. More stories will be featured as a blog on the project’s website, pandemicpregnancyproject.com.

For those involved with the project, the experience has proved to be a cathartic one.

“All of our participants were very excited to share their stories. Many felt relieved to share, especially knowing that they would be anonymous,” Russell-Camara said. “Now that the website has come out, we’ve been told that our participants have gotten goosebumps listening to their own words and were moved by the other stories. It’s incredible that our participants don’t know each other, but all 20 have created a beautiful collective story quilt.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

In addition to being featured on the Latched Mama podcast, The Pandemic Pregnancy Project has teamed up with upscale maternity clothes brand Kindred Bravely for an Instagram Live and Product Launch. Russell-Camara noted that the project will also partner with local organization Moms Mental Health Initiative and radio stations Wisconsin Public Radio and WUWM to share stories and spread awareness. “After that, we hope to do a community celebration with 88.9 Radio Milwaukee, a key player in our success,” Russell-Camara concluded. “Thanks to Nate Imig and company, we were able to record our stories and work around busy parents’ schedules, including my own. So much love to them.”

Visit pandemicpregnancyproject.com or @pandemicpregnancyproject on Instagram to learn more about the project, or to share your story or feedback.