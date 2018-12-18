YouthBuild Milwaukee Breaks Down Barriers to Employment

× Expand Photo credit: Social Development Commission in Milwaukee

For many young people, a lack of a high school diploma often creates a barrier to finding gainful employment. Those with felonies can find securing a job even more challenging.

YouthBuild, a U.S. Department of Labor grant program, helps break down these barriers while strengthening community workforces. The 10-month program provides an opportunity for at-risk youths aged 16-24 to learn technical trade skills (carpentry and flooring installation, for instance) by building and repairing houses for low-income and homeless families. Participants split their time between a work-training site and a classroom.

According to the Employ Milwaukee website, YouthBuild “offers 28 weeks of subsidized program wages, at up to 28 hours per week, with an additional 8 weeks supported by stipends.” As part of a collaboration with the YWCA, youths work to earn their GED or HSED. “Of the 12 participants in 2018, three participants have earned their GED or high school diploma as a result of the program. Two others are on track to earn it in 2019,” said Kenneth Barbeau, director of community programs and services for the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM).

After youths complete the program, a case manager assists them with finding employment and/or pursuing higher education. Participants must meet several criteria, including being a youth or adult offender and high school dropout (or lacking basic educational skills), having a disability, or having an incarcerated parent.

Apprenticeships and Certification

Since 2009, local workforce development board Employ Milwaukee “has coordinated a collaborative of YouthBuild programs.” said Barbeau. Northcott Neighborhood House, Milwaukee Christian Center, and HACM are among the YouthBuild partnering organizations.

HACM, a YouthBuild partner since 2014, is now training its fourth group of 12 participants in home construction and renovation. Youths have the opportunity to achieve certification widely recognized in the industry, including OSHA 10 and the Home Builders Institute Pre-Apprenticeship certification. Program participants undergo asbestos awareness and other specialized training.

Barbeau said the program offers youths the chance to learn more than basic carpentry. “For many of them, it is their first job, so it teaches them the skills that are so important to obtaining and sustaining employment, such as showing up to work on time, teamwork, and communication and social skills,” he said.

YouthBuild was life-changing for 21-year-old Ne’Con Bowman, a recent program graduate. “When I first started the program, I was lost in life,” he recalled. “I dropped out of school to be on the streets full-time. I had bills to pay, a baby on the way, and I just spiraled out of control.”

Bowman heard about the YouthBuild program through a family member and decided to enroll. “Now that I’m done with the program, next week I’m getting my high school diploma, and I’m getting my license in carpentry,” he said. Bowman highly recommends YouthBuild to others who have faced similar situations, particularly youthful offenders. “They [YouthBuild] don’t discriminate on background,” he added.

For many young adults who lack education and work experience, YouthBuild is an ideal way to gain both, said Barbeau. “This program offers these young adults opportunities and a positive path to employment,” he concluded.

For more information on YouthBuild in Milwaukee, visit employmilwaukee.org.