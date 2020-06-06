322 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Wisconsin, 12 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

Portage County Health and Human Services-Division of Public Health has confirmed an outbreak in Portage County connected to some businesses and possibly an in-person college graduation party. The county only has 33 confirmed cases, but that is up from 14 two days ago.

Hospitalizations have gone down six days in a row and has clearly trended downward since May 28. There are currently 315 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

There were 322 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours (2.7 percent positive).

The state now has a total of 20,571 cases.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 74 percent of capacity for hospital beds (2,984 beds available) and using 37 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

118 cases are in ICU; this is down from yesterday (124). The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has trended downward since May 29 when it was at a peak of 145 patients. 3.1 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU.

12 new deaths for a total of 645; 3.1 percent of known cases result in death.

The state has 322 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours out of a total of 11,792 new tests performed (2.7 percent positive). It's the fifth consecutive day the testing rate has been above 10,000 tests.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases.

(click here to zoom in)

There are currently 315 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. Hospitalizations have gone down six days in a row and has clearly trended downward since May 28. 171 of the state's hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in Milwaukee County. 177 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

118 of the state's 315 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (37.5 percent). This is down from yesterday's total of 118. The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has trended downward since May 29 when it was at a peak of 145 patients.

The state reports the loss of 12 additional lives related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of deaths to 645.

(click here to zoom in)

The state's testing rate has been above 10,000 new results each of the last five days. 11,792 new test results were returned in the last 24 hours.

(click here to zoom in)

The state has 62 active labs with a daily capacity of 15,508 tests.

Tests in the state have become much more widely available. Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 2.7 percent, which is up from yesterday.

(click here to zoom in)

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 5 Ashland: 3 Barron: 20 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,374 Buffalo: 6 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 79 Chippewa: 58 Clark: 42 Columbia: 44 Crawford: 26 Dane: 814 Dodge: 395 Door: 39 Douglas: 20 Dunn: 27 Eau Claire: 121 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 233 Forest: 33 Grant: 98 Green: 71 Green Lake: 22 Iowa: 16 Iron: 2 Jackson: 18 Jefferson: 124 Juneau: 23 Kenosha: 1,267 Kewaunee: 36 La Crosse: 68 Lafayette: 30 Langlade: 4 Lincoln: 7 Manitowoc: 39 Marathon: 63 Marinette: 33 Marquette: 5 Menominee: 3 Milwaukee: 8,688 Monroe: 18 Oconto: 41 Oneida: 12 Outagamie: 263 Ozaukee: 180 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 50 Polk: 33 Portage: 33 Price: 2 Racine: 1,906 Richland: 14 Rock: 685 Rusk: 5 Sauk: 81 Sawyer: 8 Shawano: 56 Sheboygan: 111 St. Croix: 105 Taylor: 2 Trempealeau: 38 Vernon: 21 Vilas: 8 Walworth: 435 Washburn: 3 Washington: 277 Waukesha: 795 Waupaca: 51 Waushara: 10 Winnebago: 354 Wood: 11 Total: 20,571 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 38 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 29 Dodge: 4 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 2 Grant: 12 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 3 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 34 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 325 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 13 Polk: 1 Racine: 47 Richland: 4 Rock: 21 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 17 Washington: 9 Waukesha: 32 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 7 Wood: 1 Total: 645

