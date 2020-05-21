472 New COVID-19 Cases in Wisconsin, Six Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

There are now confirmed cases in all of the state's 72 counties.

472 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours for a total of 13,885 cases statewide.

9,410 new test results are in today's report. This is the highest number of tests returned in a single day since testing started.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are up by nearly a third in Milwaukee County in the last week, from 146 last Thursday to 192 today.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 72 percent of capacity for hospital beds (3,256 beds available) and using 32 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

126 cases are in ICU; this is down slightly from yesterday's ICU cases of 127; 3.8 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU

Six new deaths for a total of 487 deaths; 3.5 percent of known cases result in death

In today's Wisconsin Department of Health Services' daily report on COVID-19, there are 472 new confirmed cases for a total of 13,885 cases statewide. DHS reported the loss of six additional lives to COVID-19, up to 487 total deaths.

There are now confirmed cases in all of the state's 72 counties. State health officials have said the spread of the disease was likely already in all counties back in late March.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases. The number of patients receiving intensive care has stayed relatively steady for the last month between 110 and 130. The number of hospitalizations has risen by 100 in the last two weeks. Keep in mind this data is provided voluntarily through the state's Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition so this is not completely comprehensive.

There are currently 398 patients hospitalized that have either tested positive or are awaiting test results (220). That includes 192 total hospitalizations in Milwaukee County.

126 of the state's 398 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (31.7 percent). This is down from yesterday's total of 129.

The state reports the loss of six additional lives related to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 487.

At least 205 deaths have been tied to long-term care facilities (42.1 percent) and an additional 21 deaths have occurred in group homes (4.1 percent). 26.5 percent of deaths (129) didn't occur in group housing settings. There are an additional 132 deaths with an origin that's unknown because this data wasn't tracked before April 8.

9,410 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of new tests returned on a single day and just over three-quarters of the way to the DHS' goal of testing at a rate of 12,143 tests per day (85,000 tests per week).

The state has 53 active labs with a daily capacity of 14,140 tests.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 5 percent, which is down from yesterday. DHS is watching this for a 14-day downward trajectory.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 11 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,177 Buffalo: 5 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 61 Chippewa: 45 Clark: 29 Columbia: 36 Crawford: 24 Dane: 576 Dodge: 121 Door: 34 Douglas: 15 Dunn: 20 Eau Claire: 82 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 148 Forest: 11 Grant: 78 Green: 49 Green Lake: 12 Iowa: 11 Iron: 2 Jackson: 15 Jefferson: 67 Juneau: 22 Kenosha: 921 Kewaunee: 32 La Crosse: 47 Lafayette: 16 Langlade: 1 Lincoln: 3 Manitowoc: 28 Marathon: 35 Marinette: 28 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 2 Milwaukee: 5,556 Monroe: 16 Oconto: 31 Oneida: 7 Outagamie: 161 Ozaukee: 131 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 30 Polk: 9 Portage: 8 Price: 2 Racine: 1,166 Richland: 14 Rock: 493 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 77 Sawyer: 4 Shawano: 36 Sheboygan: 76 St. Croix: 57 Taylor: 1 Trempealeau: 13 Vernon: 13 Vilas: 5 Walworth: 316 Washburn: 2 Washington: 171 Waukesha: 527 Waupaca: 19 Waushara: 7 Winnebago: 141 Wood: 9 Total: 13,885 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 29 Buffalo: 1 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 26 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 4 Grant: 10 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 2 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 21 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 2 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 269 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 5 Ozaukee: 11 Polk: 1 Racine: 20 Richland: 4 Rock: 14 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 11 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 24 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 487