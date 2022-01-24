88Nine Names Interim Executive Director, Searches for New Leader

× Expand Image via 88Nine Radio Milwaukee

Change is in the air at 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, who announced on Friday afternoon that executive director Kevin Sucher had resigned. Sucher had previously accepted the role as executive director in April 2020.

In the interim, the radio station has announced that board member Danae Davis will take on the role of executive director while the search is on for a new person to fill the role. Davis is currently the executive director of non-profit Milwaukee Succeeds, and will continue in that role while also overseeing the station. She previously has held roles as CEO of PEARLS for Teen Girls Inc., the City of Milwaukee, as well as at Molson Coors during their time as Miller Brewing Company and Kraft Foods.

As for Sucher, he will currently pursue other opportunities in the music industry while continuing to play and tour with yacht rock outfit The Docksiders.

“We appreciate Kevin’s work at Radio Milwaukee and his commitment to advancing our mission of being a catalyst for creating a better, more inclusive and engaged community. We wish him the best moving forward,” said Ross Williams, chairman of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s board of directors via statement. “We’re very pleased to have Danae as interim executive director as she brings a high level of experience and understanding of Radio Milwaukee and our mission as an organization.”

Jordan Lee, a former station director of 88Nine, will lead the search for a new executive director. There is no timetable set for an announcement to be made, but multiple parties have stated that they would hope to see a new leader appointed as soon as possible.

More than just the executive director position at 88Nine Radio Milwaukee is changing. In October, the station announced a $770,000 renovation to the station’s café space, once occupied by Stone Creek Coffee, named Deadwax. In November, the station revealed the launch of a new urban alternative radio station led by DJ and Best of Milwaukee – Radio Personality winner Tarik Moody. Those projects are still slated to continue as planned.

Moving pieces are aplenty at 88Nine Radio Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point studio, with the city staying tuned to see what developments happen next.