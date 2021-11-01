Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,130 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,130 new cases;

No new deaths; 11 total added to the system

8,495 total deaths;

910 hospitalized patients, 273 in ICU

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,130 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,874 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 3,362 new confirmed cases, with an average of 4,433 new cases per day at that time.

There were no new deaths, but 11 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,495. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County there were 214 new confirmed cases reported and have been 137,953 total cases in the county since the pandemic began according to updated numbers. The 7-day average in the county is 172 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,565 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.