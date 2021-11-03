Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,334 New Cases, 3 Deaths

Summary:

1,334 new cases;

3 new deaths; 1 added to the system

8,554 total deaths;

928 hospitalized patients, 268

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,334 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,888 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 5,938 new confirmed cases, with an average of 4,812 new cases per day at that time.

There were 3 new deaths, and 1 additional death added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,554. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

Milwaukee County numbers have not updated since November 1, when there were 214 new confirmed cases reported and have been 137,953 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 172 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the system on that day were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,565 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.