Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1 New Death, 39 Deaths Added to Total Reporting

Summary:

2,810 new cases;

1 new deaths; 39 total added to the system

8,194 total deaths;

1,170 hospitalized patients, 310 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,810 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,403 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 3,165 new confirmed cases, with an average of 2,835 new cases per day at that time.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was 1 new death, but 39 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,194. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County there were 283 new confirmed cases reported and have been 133,807 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 286 cases per day. 16 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,527 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.