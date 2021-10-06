Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,911 New Cases, One More Death

Summary:

2,911 new cases;

1 new deaths; 10 total added to the system

8,073 total deaths;

1,136 hospitalized patients, 310 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,911 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,584 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 2,255 new confirmed cases, with an average of 2,321 new cases per day at that time.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one new death, and 10 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,073. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 261 new confirmed cases reported and have been 132,068 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 399 cases per day. 2 of the deaths added to the system were reported in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,509 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.