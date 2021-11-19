Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 3,448 New Cases, 1 Death

3,448 new cases;

1 new death; 13 added to the system

8,848 total deaths;

1,242 hospitalized patients, 331 in ICU

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,448 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,004 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 6,493 new cases, and a 7-day average of 6,184 cases.

There were 1 new death, but 13 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,848. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 384 new confirmed cases reported and have been 157,723 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 345 cases per day. 2 of the deaths added to the system on that day were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,678 since the beginning of the pandemic.

