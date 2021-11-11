Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 3,626 New Cases, 5 Deaths

Summary:

3,626 new cases;

5 new deaths; 12 added to the system

8,700 total deaths;

1,062 hospitalized patients, 285 in ICU

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,626 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,576 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 7,087 new confirmed cases, with an average of 5,952 new cases per day at that time.

There were 5 new deaths, and 12 deaths were added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,700. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 39 new cases reported and there has been 154,951 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 184 cases per day. 5 of the deaths added to the system on that day were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,657 since the beginning of the pandemic.

