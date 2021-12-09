Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 3,987 New Cases, 7 Deaths

Summary:

3,987 new cases;

7 new deaths; 34 added to the system

9,298 total deaths;

1,607 hospitalized patients, 428 in ICU

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,987 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,024 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 4,025 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,746 cases.

There were 7 deaths, but 34 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 9,298. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 462 new confirmed cases reported and have been 165,624 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 422 cases per day. 1 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,720 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition to several testing sites in the area, Curative has launched a new PCR testing site. Curative's testing site is located at Greenfield Park (2028 S 124th St, West Allis, WI 53227) on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8am - 3pm and at no out-of-pocket costs to patients.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.