Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 320 New Cases; Seven Deaths

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

Summary:

Cases currently receiving care in a hospital setting are on the decline from a high point of 423 hospitalizations two weeks ago (Friday, May 29) down to 287 hospitalizations today (down 32.2 percent)

There are 320 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours for a total of 22,246 cases

A total of 11,628 test results were returned in the last day. The percent of positive cases for the day was 2.8 percent.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 75 percent of capacity for hospital beds (2,861 beds available) and using 36 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

Seven new deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 689 deaths; 3.1 percent of known cases result in death.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 333 new positive tests for COVID-19 in the state out of a total of 9,275 new test results in the last 24 hours (3.6 percent positive).

Shortly after the end of Wisconsin's Safer at Home order on May 13, the state saw a steady increase in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and those hospitalized while they waited for their results. Those numbers are now coming back down.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases.

There are currently 287 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. 137 of the state's hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in Milwaukee County. On June 1, there were 203 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Milwaukee County so this figure is trending in the right direction. 172 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

104 of the state's 287 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (36.2 percent). This is up slightly from yesterday's total of 101. The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has generally trended downward since May 29 when it was at a peak of 145 patients.

The state reported the loss of seven additional lives associated with COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 689 deaths. 3.1 percent of known cases result in death.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

11,628 new test results were returned in the last 24 hours. The state averaged 10,861 tests per day in the last week. We've smoothed this chart out by making the blue section a trailing 7-day average. This gives a better idea of how close the state is at the originally-stated goal of 85,000 tests per week.

The state has 66 active labs with a daily capacity of 16,153 tests.

Tests in the state have become much more widely available. Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 2.8 percent, which is up from yesterday.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 7 Ashland: 3 Barron: 24 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,442 Buffalo: 7 Burnett: 2 Calumet: 84 Chippewa: 64 Clark: 50 Columbia: 55 Crawford: 26 Dane: 930 Dodge: 415 Door: 41 Douglas: 20 Dunn: 29 Eau Claire: 130 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 253 Forest: 34 Grant: 103 Green: 75 Green Lake: 24 Iowa: 16 Iron: 2 Jackson: 21 Jefferson: 152 Juneau: 24 Kenosha: 1,336 Kewaunee: 37 La Crosse: 100 Lafayette: 38 Langlade: 5 Lincoln: 7 Manitowoc: 42 Marathon: 80 Marinette: 37 Marquette: 9 Menominee: 3 Milwaukee: 9,310 Monroe: 29 Oconto: 43 Oneida: 14 Outagamie: 318 Ozaukee: 188 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 51 Polk: 36 Portage: 68 Price: 2 Racine: 1,975 Richland: 14 Rock: 744 Rusk: 9 Sauk: 84 Sawyer: 9 Shawano: 62 Sheboygan: 137 St. Croix: 110 Taylor: 2 Trempealeau: 49 Vernon: 23 Vilas: 8 Walworth: 469 Washburn: 3 Washington: 289 Waukesha: 884 Waupaca: 66 Waushara: 16 Winnebago: 485 Wood: 16 Total: 22,246 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 38 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 31 Dodge: 4 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 2 Grant: 12 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 36 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 349 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 13 Polk: 1 Racine: 52 Richland: 4 Rock: 21 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 Walworth: 17 Washington: 11 Waukesha: 34 Waupaca: 3 Winnebago: 9 Wood: 1 Total: 689

