Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 4,485 New Cases, 2 Deaths

4,485 new cases;

2 new deaths; 44 added to the system

9,547 total deaths;

1,659 hospitalized patients, 410 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,485 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,804 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 3,188 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,064 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were 2 new deaths, but 44 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 9547. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 825 new confirmed cases reported and have been 170,187 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 655 cases per day. 5 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,752 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.