Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 5,758 New Cases, 3 Deaths

5,758 new cases;

3 new deaths; 47 added to the system

9,980 total deaths;

1,672 hospitalized patients, 405 in ICU

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 5,758 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,622 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,436 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,904 cases.

There were 3 new deaths, but 47 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 9,980. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 1,847 new confirmed cases reported and have been 179,916 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 990 cases per day. 14 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,805 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.