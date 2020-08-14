Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Continues to Compete for Limited Testing Resources

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

The number of COVID-19 tests being administered across Wisconsin is starting to drop at an alarming rate, leaving questions about whether labs are running low on the components needed to complete the tests or why fewer people may be seeking tests.

Seven new deaths were reported today bringing the total death toll to 1,025. In the last week, a total of 35 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 56 people had died.

1,019 positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 64,225. The seven-day average is currently 780 and trending downward since late July. There are 9,003 active cases.

There are currently at least 354 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 109 of them are in the ICU.

Last week, Advocate Aurora Health announced it was temporarily closing some of its community testing sites and limiting testing before certain types of procedures done at the health system's hospitals. Advocate Aurora owns hospitals from Green Bay to Kenosha. Testing was halted because they hadn't received shipments of a certain reactive agent used in the tests. Testing in the area will for now be done through Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee.

State health officials have said they are dealing with a very competitive environment in terms of acquiring testing supplies. In a press briefing on Thursday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said, "We really need our supplies not to get diverted to other areas of the country."

Daily COVID-19 Update

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 1,019 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 9,003. In total, there have been 64,225 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

The seven-day average is currently 780 and has trended downward since late July.

The patient has recovered in about 84% of all cases (54,181 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,025 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 462. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (78), Waukesha (63), Kenosha (60), Brown (55) and Dane (38).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last 48 hours. Nine deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of more than one per day.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 13 there are at least 354 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 109 of them are in the ICU. So far, 8.2% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.5% of cases result in ICU care. The number of hospitalized patients is on the rise while ICU patients has been generally steady. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

(click here to zoom in)

Labs processed a total of 10,437 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 10,437 tests per day in the last week.

Just two weeks ago, the state was averaging over 14,200 tests per day.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 23,898 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing a downward trend in the last month that has held steady below 7% for a couple of week.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 93 Ashland: 30 Barron: 320 Bayfield: 32 Brown: 4,425 Buffalo: 45 Burnett: 28 Calumet: 372 Chippewa: 259 Clark: 196 Columbia: 279 Crawford: 84 Dane: 4,749 Dodge: 894 Door: 109 Douglas: 212 Dunn: 138 Eau Claire: 645 Florence: 12 Fond du Lac: 744 Forest: 60 Grant: 387 Green: 194 Green Lake: 61 Iowa: 93 Iron: 78 Jackson: 61 Jefferson: 690 Juneau: 149 Kenosha: 2,734 Kewaunee: 141 La Crosse: 951 Lafayette: 166 Langlade: 70 Lincoln: 73 Manitowoc: 373 Marathon: 680 Marinette: 479 Marquette: 81 Menominee: 26 Milwaukee: 21,879 Monroe: 249 Oconto: 263 Oneida: 170 Outagamie: 1,354 Ozaukee: 757 Pepin: 43 Pierce: 232 Polk: 138 Portage: 448 Price: 32 Racine: 3,643 Richland: 37 Rock: 1,470 Rusk: 21 Sauk: 495 Sawyer: 92 Shawano: 210 Sheboygan: 814 St. Croix: 528 Taylor: 77 Trempealeau: 364 Vernon: 70 Vilas: 69 Walworth: 1,430 Washburn: 48 Washington: 1,188 Waukesha: 4,657 Waupaca: 507 Waushara: 122 Winnebago: 1,248 Wood: 357 Total: 64,225 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 55 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 38 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 4 Fond du Lac: 8 Forest: 4 Grant: 16 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 5 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 60 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 11 Marinette: 5 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 462 Monroe: 2 Oconto: 1 Outagamie: 14 Ozaukee: 18 Pierce: 3 Polk: 2 Racine: 78 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 8 St. Croix: 6 Taylor: 1 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 24 Washington: 23 Waukesha: 63 Waupaca: 16 Waushara: 1 Winnebago: 19 Wood: 2 Total: 1,025

You can read past daily updates here.