Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Continues to Compete for Limited Testing Resources

Summary:

  • The number of COVID-19 tests being administered across Wisconsin is starting to drop at an alarming rate, leaving questions about whether labs are running low on the components needed to complete the tests or why fewer people may be seeking tests.
  • Seven new deaths were reported today bringing the total death toll to 1,025. In the last week, a total of 35 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 56 people had died.
  • 1,019 positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 64,225. The seven-day average is currently 780 and trending downward since late July. There are 9,003 active cases.
  • There are currently at least 354 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 109 of them are in the ICU.

The number of COVID-19 tests being administered across Wisconsin is starting to drop at an alarming rate, leaving questions about whether labs are running low on the components needed to complete the tests or if fewer people may be seeking tests.

Last week, Advocate Aurora Health announced it was temporarily closing some of its community testing sites and limiting testing before certain types of procedures done at the health system's hospitals. Advocate Aurora owns hospitals from Green Bay to Kenosha. Testing was halted because they hadn't received shipments of a certain reactive agent used in the tests. Testing in the area will for now be done through Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee.

State health officials have said they are dealing with a very competitive environment in terms of acquiring testing supplies. In a press briefing on Thursday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said, "We really need our supplies not to get diverted to other areas of the country."

Daily COVID-19 Update

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 1,019 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 9,003. In total, there have been 64,225 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

The seven-day average is currently 780 and has trended downward since late July.

The patient has recovered in about 84% of all cases (54,181 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,025 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending.

Seven new deaths were reported today bringing the total death toll to 1,025. In the last week, a total of 35 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 56 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 462. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (78), Waukesha (63), Kenosha (60), Brown (55) and Dane (38).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last 48 hours. Nine deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of more than one per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 13 there are at least 354 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 109 of them are in the ICU. So far, 8.2% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.5% of cases result in ICU care. The number of hospitalized patients is on the rise while ICU patients has been generally steady. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

Labs processed a total of 10,437 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 10,437 tests per day in the last week.

Just two weeks ago, the state was averaging over 14,200 tests per day.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 23,898 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. As you can see, both time frames are showing a downward trend in the last month that has held steady below 7% for a couple of week.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams: 93
Ashland: 30
Barron: 320
Bayfield: 32
Brown: 4,425
Buffalo: 45
Burnett: 28
Calumet: 372
Chippewa: 259
Clark: 196
Columbia: 279
Crawford: 84
Dane: 4,749
Dodge: 894
Door: 109
Douglas: 212
Dunn: 138
Eau Claire: 645
Florence: 12
Fond du Lac: 744
Forest: 60
Grant: 387
Green: 194
Green Lake: 61
Iowa: 93
Iron: 78
Jackson: 61
Jefferson: 690
Juneau: 149
Kenosha: 2,734
Kewaunee: 141
La Crosse: 951
Lafayette: 166
Langlade: 70
Lincoln: 73
Manitowoc: 373
Marathon: 680
Marinette: 479
Marquette: 81
Menominee: 26
Milwaukee: 21,879
Monroe: 249
Oconto: 263
Oneida: 170
Outagamie: 1,354
Ozaukee: 757
Pepin: 43
Pierce: 232
Polk: 138
Portage: 448
Price: 32
Racine: 3,643
Richland: 37
Rock: 1,470
Rusk: 21
Sauk: 495
Sawyer: 92
Shawano: 210
Sheboygan: 814
St. Croix: 528
Taylor: 77
Trempealeau: 364
Vernon: 70
Vilas: 69
Walworth: 1,430
Washburn: 48
Washington: 1,188
Waukesha: 4,657
Waupaca: 507
Waushara: 122
Winnebago: 1,248
Wood: 357
Total: 64,225

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Adams: 2
Ashland: 1
Barron: 3
Bayfield: 1
Brown: 55
Buffalo: 2
Burnett: 1
Calumet: 2
Clark: 8
Columbia: 2
Dane: 38
Dodge: 5
Door: 3
Eau Claire: 4
Fond du Lac: 8
Forest: 4
Grant: 16
Green: 1
Iron: 1
Jackson: 1
Jefferson: 5
Juneau: 1
Kenosha: 60
Kewaunee: 2
La Crosse: 1
Langlade: 1
Manitowoc: 1
Marathon: 11
Marinette: 5
Marquette: 1
Milwaukee: 462
Monroe: 2
Oconto: 1
Outagamie: 14
Ozaukee: 18
Pierce: 3
Polk: 2
Racine: 78
Richland: 4
Rock: 26
Rusk: 1
Sauk: 3
Sheboygan: 8
St. Croix: 6
Taylor: 1
Trempealeau: 2
Walworth: 24
Washington: 23
Waukesha: 63
Waupaca: 16
Waushara: 1
Winnebago: 19
Wood: 2
Total: 1,025

