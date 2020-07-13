Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Almost a Quarter of All Cases Reported in the Last Two Weeks

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

No new deaths were reported for second consecutive day. In the past seven days, a total of 24 people have died.

There are at least 283 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. That's up from yesterday's total of 264. 10.4% of cases result in hospitalization.

There are at least 85 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. That's up from yesterday's total of 74. 30% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.

494 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 36,942. The rolling 7-day average for new cases is 697.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 494 tests have come back positive for COVID-19 in the last day. There have been almost 9,000 cases in the last two weeks (8,884), which is about 25% of all cases (36,942).

The state health department reports there are a total of 7,447 active cases in the state. The patient has recovered in about 78% of all cases (28,670 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 820 cases, the patient is deceased.

Because of fluctuations in testing day-to-day, we look at a rolling average over the last seven days to get a better picture of how cases are trending. That seven day rolling average is at 697 new cases per day. That's the highest seven day average we've seen.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 398. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (65), Kenosha (46), Brown (44), Waukesha (40) and Dane (33).

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 had hovered around 240 statewide for few weeks before an uptick in the last few days, going as high as 285 on June 9. Today, we are up to 283 hospitalized patients.

85 of the 283 hospitalized patients are in the ICU. This is down from a high of 145 about a month ago, but could be on the rise in the coming days. In total, 2.2% of cases result in time in the intensive care unit.

Labs processed a total of 6,621 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 10,000 tests in the last two weeks. It isn't uncommon for a lower number of tests to be processed on Saturday or Sunday, which typically shows up in Sunday or Monday's data.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,362 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

The percent of positive cases is up today to 7.5%. Yesterday's percent positive was 10.1%.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 41 Ashland: 8 Barron: 48 Bayfield: 7 Brown: 3,229 Buffalo: 15 Burnett: 5 Calumet: 159 Chippewa: 140 Clark: 111 Columbia: 123 Crawford: 45 Dane: 3,049 Dodge: 523 Door: 54 Douglas: 61 Dunn: 57 Eau Claire: 340 Florence: 4 Fond du Lac: 399 Forest: 48 Grant: 210 Green: 110 Green Lake: 43 Iowa: 45 Iron: 17 Jackson: 36 Jefferson: 361 Juneau: 52 Kenosha: 1,765 Kewaunee: 77 La Crosse: 591 Lafayette: 81 Langlade: 11 Lincoln: 23 Manitowoc: 155 Marathon: 293 Marinette: 100 Marquette: 53 Menominee: 9 Milwaukee: 14,098 Monroe: 137 Oconto: 88 Oneida: 28 Outagamie: 665 Ozaukee: 315 Pepin: 15 Pierce: 103 Polk: 69 Portage: 254 Price: 8 Racine: 2,349 Richland: 17 Rock: 1,041 Rusk: 11 Sauk: 169 Sawyer: 15 Shawano: 95 Sheboygan: 293 St. Croix: 288 Taylor: 21 Trempealeau: 184 Vernon: 40 Vilas: 17 Walworth: 791 Washburn: 6 Washington: 489 Waukesha: 1,725 Waupaca: 182 Waushara: 45 Winnebago: 777 Wood: 109 Total: 36,942 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 44 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 33 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 1 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 3 Grant: 13 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 46 Kewaunee: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 398 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 9 Ozaukee: 16 Polk: 2 Racine: 65 Richland: 4 Rock: 24 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 St. Croix: 2 Walworth: 18 Washington: 19 Waukesha: 40 Waupaca: 13 Winnebago: 13 Wood: 1 Total: 820

