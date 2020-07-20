Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Hospitalizations Up 30% in the Last Week

(click here to zoom in)

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

Summary:

Two new deaths were reported bringing the statewide total to 846. In the past seven days, a total of 26 people have died.

There are at least 368 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and an additional 146 people hospitalized and awaiting test results. 9.6% of cases result in hospitalization.

A week ago, there were 283 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Today, that number is 368. That's a 30% increase in seven days.

There are at least 111 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 30.2% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.

703 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 43,018. The rolling seven-day average for new cases is 868.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 703 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The state health department reports there are a total of 9,037 active cases in the state. The patient has recovered in about 77% of all cases (33,130 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 846 cases, the patient is deceased.

Because of fluctuations in testing day-to-day, we look at a rolling average over the last seven days to get a better picture of how cases are trending. That seven day rolling average is at 868 new cases per day for the entire state. That's the highest seven-day average we've seen.

Below, we've pulled out just data for new cases in Milwaukee County to show how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged over 300 new cases per day.

(click here to zoom in)

Two new deaths were reported. One in Dodge County, which is that county's sixth death. An additional death was recorded in Marathon County, which is that county's third death. That brings the statewide total to 846. In the past seven days, a total of 26 people have died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 411. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (66), Kenosha (47), Brown (46), Waukesha (40) and Dane (33).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out just data for deaths in Milwaukee County to show how the county is trending. The number of deaths in the county has dropped to an average of about one per week for the last two weeks. However, the seven new deaths in the county yesterday brings that average to almost two per day.

(click here to zoom in)

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 is now at least 368. It was as low as 240 a month ago, but has been on the rise since the beginning of July. About 9.6% of cases result in hospitalization. This number has fallen as the average age of infected individuals has fallen in the last month.

11 of the 368 hospitalized patients are in the ICU. In total, 1.9% of cases result in time in the intensive care unit.

(click here to zoom in)

Labs processed a total of 6,992 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 11,300 tests in the last two weeks. The number of tests returned tend to be lower on Sunday and Monday since some labs are less active on the weekends.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,162 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Because of the decrease in test results, the percent of positive cases is still high today at 10%. Yesterday's percent of positive cases was 10.3%.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 52 Ashland: 10 Barron: 74 Bayfield: 13 Brown: 3,510 Buffalo: 25 Burnett: 5 Calumet: 188 Chippewa: 161 Clark: 141 Columbia: 159 Crawford: 48 Dane: 3,549 Dodge: 570 Door: 74 Douglas: 75 Dunn: 68 Eau Claire: 402 Florence: 5 Fond du Lac: 441 Forest: 50 Grant: 250 Green: 117 Green Lake: 47 Iowa: 50 Iron: 28 Jackson: 37 Jefferson: 427 Juneau: 76 Kenosha: 2,027 Kewaunee: 92 La Crosse: 674 Lafayette: 86 Langlade: 11 Lincoln: 37 Manitowoc: 202 Marathon: 383 Marinette: 177 Marquette: 58 Menominee: 10 Milwaukee: 16,275 Monroe: 165 Oconto: 121 Oneida: 52 Outagamie: 814 Ozaukee: 385 Pepin: 22 Pierce: 128 Polk: 81 Portage: 291 Price: 13 Racine: 2,624 Richland: 18 Rock: 1,171 Rusk: 13 Sauk: 230 Sawyer: 19 Shawano: 113 Sheboygan: 398 St. Croix: 333 Taylor: 33 Trempealeau: 228 Vernon: 45 Vilas: 21 Walworth: 942 Washburn: 7 Washington: 570 Waukesha: 2,221 Waupaca: 224 Waushara: 52 Winnebago: 864 Wood: 135 Total: 43,018 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 46 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 33 Dodge: 6 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 2 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 3 Grant: 14 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 47 Kewaunee: 1 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 3 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 411 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 10 Ozaukee: 16 Polk: 2 Racine: 66 Richland: 4 Rock: 24 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 St. Croix: 2 Trempealeau: 1 Walworth: 18 Washington: 19 Waukesha: 40 Waupaca: 13 Winnebago: 14 Wood: 1 Total: 846

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). You can read all daily updates here.