Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Records First Day with Over 1,000 New Cases

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

Summary:

13 new deaths were reported bringing the statewide total to 859. In the past seven days, a total of 33 people have died.

There are at least 354 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and an additional 190 people hospitalized and awaiting test results. 9.4% of cases result in hospitalization.

There are at least 101 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 28.5% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.

1,117 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 44,135. The rolling seven-day average for new cases is 890.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 1,117 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state since yesterday. It's the first time since the pandemic began spreading in the state that there were more than 1,000 cases in a day.

The state health department reports there are a total of 9,369 active cases in the state. The patient has recovered in about 77% of all cases (33,902 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 859 cases, the patient is deceased.

Because of fluctuations in testing day-to-day, we look at a rolling average over the last seven days to get a better picture of how cases are trending. That seven day rolling average is at 890 new cases per day for the entire state. That's the highest seven-day average we've seen.

Below, we've pulled out just data for new cases in Milwaukee County to show how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged over 300 new cases per day.

An emerging hotspot could be Waukesha County, which reported 228 new cases in the last day. Before today, the county had been averaging about 60 new cases per day. The Wisconsin National Guard is running a community testing site at the Waukesha Expo Center today and tomorrow. However, testing was shut down Tuesday afternoon due to high demand. The site administered 400 tests and shut down around 1:30 p.m. Any tests administered at the site today won't be processed for at least a few days.

13 new deaths were reported. That brings the statewide total to 859. In the past seven days, a total of 33 people have died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 416. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (69), Kenosha (47), Brown (46), Waukesha (42) and Dane (33).

Below, we've pulled out just data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. The number of deaths in the county had dropped to an average of about one per week for the last two weeks. However, 12 deaths in the last four days has brought that average up to two per week.

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 is now at least 354. It was as low as 240 a month ago, but has been on the rise since the beginning of July. About 9.4% of cases result in hospitalization. This number has fallen as the average age of infected individuals has fallen in the last month.

101 of the 354 hospitalized patients are in the ICU. In total, 1.9% of cases result in time in the intensive care unit.

Labs processed a total of 14,488 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 11,500 tests in the last two weeks.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 24,162 tests daily spread across 83 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

The percent positive rate for the day is 7.7%. This is down from yesterday's rate of 10.1%. More than twice as many tests were in today's report, which partly explains the drop.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 54 Ashland: 11 Barron: 78 Bayfield: 13 Brown: 3,596 Buffalo: 29 Burnett: 5 Calumet: 190 Chippewa: 165 Clark: 142 Columbia: 166 Crawford: 48 Dane: 3,586 Dodge: 577 Door: 74 Douglas: 75 Dunn: 71 Eau Claire: 407 Florence: 5 Fond du Lac: 451 Forest: 50 Grant: 252 Green: 118 Green Lake: 48 Iowa: 51 Iron: 33 Jackson: 36 Jefferson: 441 Juneau: 77 Kenosha: 2,082 Kewaunee: 91 La Crosse: 685 Lafayette: 87 Langlade: 13 Lincoln: 40 Manitowoc: 207 Marathon: 388 Marinette: 189 Marquette: 58 Menominee: 10 Milwaukee: 16,570 Monroe: 163 Oconto: 125 Oneida: 52 Outagamie: 840 Ozaukee: 409 Pepin: 27 Pierce: 133 Polk: 84 Portage: 296 Price: 14 Racine: 2,715 Richland: 19 Rock: 1,200 Rusk: 13 Sauk: 232 Sawyer: 19 Shawano: 116 Sheboygan: 410 St. Croix: 337 Taylor: 34 Trempealeau: 238 Vernon: 46 Vilas: 21 Walworth: 964 Washburn: 8 Washington: 591 Waukesha: 2,449 Waupaca: 239 Waushara: 56 Winnebago: 876 Wood: 140 Total: 44,135 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Barron: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 46 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 7 Columbia: 1 Dane: 33 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 2 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 4 Grant: 14 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 47 Kewaunee: 1 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 3 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 416 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 10 Ozaukee: 16 Polk: 2 Racine: 69 Richland: 4 Rock: 25 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 5 St. Croix: 2 Trempealeau: 1 Walworth: 18 Washington: 19 Waukesha: 42 Waupaca: 14 Winnebago: 14 Wood: 1 Total: 859

