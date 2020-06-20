Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 385 New Cases; 14 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

14 new deaths have been reported bringing the statewide total to 744; 3 percent of known cases result in death.

There are at least 239 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, which is the lowest amount we've seen since April 2. 13 percent of cases result in hospitalization.

There are at least 90 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 37.7 percent of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.

278 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 24,539.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 385 new positive COVID-19 test results in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide case total to 24,539. This is an above average number of new cases compared to the last week, which has averaged about 288 new cases a day.

The number of active cases has fallen to 4,840. This accounts for 20 percent of all cases. The patient has been deemed as recovered in 18,951 of the cases or about 77 percent of all cases. Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive.

The state reported the loss of 14 additional lives as a result of COVID-19 bringing the statewide total to 744. Three weeks ago, there was a clear spike in deaths with as many as 22 reported in a day and a total of 90 in a seven day period from May 27-June 2. In the past week, about half as many deaths were reported.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases. Hospitalizations continue to fall, which is a good sign.



There are currently 239 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. 102 of the state's hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in Milwaukee County. On June 1, there were 203 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Milwaukee County so this figure continues trending in the right direction. 155 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

90 of the state's 239 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (37.7 percent). This is down slightly from yesterday's total of 91. The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has generally trended downward since May 29 when it was at a peak of 145 patients.

Below we've plotted out a comparison between the new cases reported daily in Milwaukee County versus the rest of the state. We've added an additional line showing the state as a whole so you can better see the impact of surges in cases, like the one in late April and early May in Brown County. This chart is smoothed out slightly with a trailing seven-day average.



10,197 test results were returned in the last 24 hours. The state can currently handle a lab capacity of 17,668 tests daily spread across 68 labs. An additional 26 labs are being on-boarded.



Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results. The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 3.8 percent, which is up from yesterday. We want to see a downward trend in this line as it can mean more tests, less positive cases or both.



Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 10 Ashland: 3 Barron: 31 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,572 Buffalo: 6 Burnett: 2 Calumet: 90 Chippewa: 67 Clark: 58 Columbia: 64 Crawford: 29 Dane: 1,063 Dodge: 434 Door: 40 Douglas: 20 Dunn: 29 Eau Claire: 156 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 286 Forest: 35 Grant: 124 Green: 79 Green Lake: 24 Iowa: 19 Iron: 2 Jackson: 24 Jefferson: 172 Juneau: 27 Kenosha: 1,406 Kewaunee: 43 La Crosse: 229 Lafayette: 53 Langlade: 7 Lincoln: 8 Manitowoc: 63 Marathon: 107 Marinette: 42 Marquette: 9 Menominee: 4 Milwaukee: 10,167 Monroe: 45 Oconto: 46 Oneida: 17 Outagamie: 387 Ozaukee: 204 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 57 Polk: 40 Portage: 90 Price: 2 Racine: 2,079 Richland: 15 Rock: 783 Rusk: 11 Sauk: 94 Sawyer: 9 Shawano: 68 Sheboygan: 179 St. Croix: 126 Taylor: 9 Trempealeau: 91 Vernon: 29 Vilas: 10 Walworth: 497 Washburn: 4 Washington: 313 Waukesha: 991 Waupaca: 89 Waushara: 20 Winnebago: 593 Wood: 31 Total: 24,539 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 39 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 6 Columbia: 1 Dane: 32 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 3 Grant: 12 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 39 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 371 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 15 Polk: 1 Racine: 58 Richland: 4 Rock: 23 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 St. Croix: 1 Walworth: 18 Washington: 13 Waukesha: 38 Waupaca: 5 Winnebago: 11 Wood: 1 Total: 744

