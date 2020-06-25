Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: New Cases Increasing Among Young People

(click here to zoom in)

date 2020-06-25

Summary:

COVID-19 is currently spreading more rapidly among people under the age of 30. In the last two weeks, there's been a 33.6% increase in cases among people 20-29, while the whole population has seen an increase of 19.6%.

Nine new deaths have been reported bringing the statewide total to 766; 2.9% of known cases result in death.

There are at least 249 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; 12.7% of cases result in hospitalization.

There are at least 93 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 37.4% of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.

464 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 26,227.

COVID-19 is currently spreading more rapidly among people under the age of 30 in Wisconsin. In the last two weeks, there's been a 33.6% increase in cases among people 20-29, while the whole population has seen an increase of 19.6%.

This increase is illustrated in the graph at the top of this story.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 464 new cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, which is significantly above the average number of new cases per day in the last two weeks.

The number of active cases is currently 4,900. This is up from yesterday and accounts for 19% of all cases. The patient has been deemed as recovered in 20,557 cases or about 78% of all cases. Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 766 cases, the patient is deceased.

DHS reports the loss of nine additional lives as a result of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. That brings the statewide total to 766 deaths. It has been widely reported that COVID-19 disproportionately impacts older people. 87.3% of COVID-19 related deaths in the state (669 cases) involved patients over the age of 60.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases. Hospitalizations continue to fall, which is a good sign.

There are currently at least 249 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. This is up from yesterday's total of 239. 99 of the state's hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in Milwaukee County. On June 1, there were 203 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Milwaukee County so this figure continues trending in the right direction. 134 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

93 of the state's 249 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (37.4%). This is up from yesterday's total of 89. The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has generally trended downward since May 29 when it was at a peak of 145 patients.

Below we've plotted out a comparison between the new cases reported daily in Milwaukee County versus the rest of the state. We've added an additional line showing the state as a whole so you can better see the impact of surges in cases, like the one in late April and early May in Brown County. This chart is smoothed out slightly with a trailing seven-day average.

For a little more than the last week, Milwaukee County has averaged just above 100 new cases per day, while the rest of the state is increasing significantly.

11,222 new test results were returned in the last day, which is above the average we've seen in the last few weeks. The state can currently handle a capacity of 18,355 tests daily spread across 68 labs. An additional 26 labs are being on-boarded. In the last week, we've around 9,500 tests per day.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results. DHS is still watching this for a downward trend as it can mean more tests, less positive cases or both. Unfortunately, this is trending in the wrong direction because although testing was higher than average today, there were a lot of new cases. Yesterday's rate of positive tests was 4.3% and today's is 4.1%.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 12 Ashland: 3 Barron: 32 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,698 Buffalo: 7 Burnett: 2 Calumet: 94 Chippewa: 76 Clark: 64 Columbia: 74 Crawford: 32 Dane: 1,324 Dodge: 445 Door: 40 Douglas: 20 Dunn: 33 Eau Claire: 176 Florence: 3 Fond du Lac: 299 Forest: 38 Grant: 136 Green: 83 Green Lake: 26 Iowa: 25 Iron: 2 Jackson: 26 Jefferson: 201 Juneau: 31 Kenosha: 1,440 Kewaunee: 49 La Crosse: 343 Lafayette: 62 Langlade: 8 Lincoln: 8 Manitowoc: 81 Marathon: 137 Marinette: 48 Marquette: 10 Menominee: 4 Milwaukee: 10,674 Monroe: 57 Oconto: 51 Oneida: 17 Outagamie: 428 Ozaukee: 212 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 69 Polk: 41 Portage: 107 Price: 2 Racine: 2,124 Richland: 15 Rock: 819 Rusk: 11 Sauk: 98 Sawyer: 10 Shawano: 73 Sheboygan: 189 St. Croix: 141 Taylor: 10 Trempealeau: 104 Vernon: 32 Vilas: 10 Walworth: 546 Washburn: 4 Washington: 335 Waukesha: 1,069 Waupaca: 101 Waushara: 20 Winnebago: 634 Wood: 37 Total: 26,227 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 42 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 6 Columbia: 1 Dane: 32 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 1 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 3 Grant: 12 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 41 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 381 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 15 Polk: 1 Racine: 61 Richland: 4 Rock: 23 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 St. Croix: 1 Walworth: 18 Washington: 15 Waukesha: 38 Waupaca: 6 Winnebago: 11 Wood: 1 Total: 766

