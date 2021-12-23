Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: More Than 5,000 New Cases, 2 Deaths

Summary:

5,205 new cases;

2 new deaths; 46 added to the system

9,862 total deaths;

1,600 hospitalized patients, 406 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 5,205 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,511 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,552 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,633 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were 2 new deaths, but 46 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 9,862. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 1,361 new confirmed cases reported and have been 175,224 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 723 cases per day. One of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,777 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.