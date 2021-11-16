Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Nearly 4,000 New Cases on Tuesday

Summary:

3,981 new cases;

2 new deaths; 22 added to the system

8,779 total deaths;

1,144 hospitalized patients, 322 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,981 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,953 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 6,984 new cases, and a 7-day average of 6,388 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were 2 new deaths, but 22 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,779. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 497 new confirmed cases reported and have been 156,512 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 364 cases per day. 4 of the deaths added to the system on that day were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,669 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.