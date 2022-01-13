Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: New Single-Day Record with More Than 13,000 Cases

Summary:

13,004 new cases;

One new death; 19 added to the system

10,434 total deaths;

2,219 hospitalized patients, 479 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 13,004 new COVID-19 cases, setting another single-day record for new cases. The state has averaged 9,915 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,711 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,463 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one new death, but 19 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 10,434. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 1,978 new confirmed cases reported and have been 220,069 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 1,905 cases per day. One of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, keeping the death toll at 1,860 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.