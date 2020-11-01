Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 3,493 New Cases, 16 Deaths

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Summary:

Amid a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19, Wisconsin reported its worst week so far in the pandemic with an average of 4,385 cases per day and more than 38 deaths per day. There are more than 1,500 currently hospitalized.

DHS reported an additional 16 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total death toll is now 2,047.

DHS reported a record 3,493 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. In the last week, the state has averaged 4,385 new cases per day or 30,697 total new cases.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 123 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,534 individuals hospitalized and 347 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently nine patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

On Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,493 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state has averaged 4,385 new cases per day in the last week or a total of 30,697. That's up from 4,007 new cases per day two weeks ago and 2,405 new cases per day a month ago.

18,062 new tests were included in today's report, which means that 19.3% of tests were positive. In the last week, the overall positivity percentage has been 30.3%.

There are currently 47,551 active cases in the state.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of those cases (179,230 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out data for just Milwaukee County. The county has averaged more than 600 new cases per day in the last week. During the previous peak in late July, the county topped out at an average of 310 new cases in a day.

The death toll continues to rise sharply. DHS reported 16 new deaths on Saturday. In the last week, 269 people have died. That's up from 204 deaths two weeks ago and 83 a month ago. The total death toll is now 2,047.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 593. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (125), Racine (114), Brown (103), Kenosha (88), Outagamie (81), Winnebago (67), Marathon (61), Dane (49), Rock (46), Waupaca (44), Washington (44), Walworth (39), Grant (36), Dodge (35) and Sheboygan (31).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. One new deaths were reported in the last day. Twenty-four deaths have occurred in the last week or between 3-4 per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 123 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,534 individuals hospitalized and 347 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently nine patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,474 tests daily spread across 120 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 587 Ashland 301 Barron 1,320 Bayfield 280 Brown 16,210 Buffalo 338 Burnett 328 Calumet 2,857 Chippewa 1,958 Clark 1,021 Columbia 1,945 Crawford 389 Dane 16,011 Dodge 4,746 Door 953 Douglas 843 Dunn 1,193 Eau Claire 3,960 Florence 223 Fond du Lac 5,111 Forest 505 Grant 2,043 Green 1,058 Green Lake 815 Iowa 569 Iron 216 Jackson 602 Jefferson 3,016 Juneau 852 Kenosha 5,570 Kewaunee 1,176 La Crosse 4,609 Lafayette 600 Langlade 1,081 Lincoln 965 Manitowoc 3,058 Marathon 5,441 Marinette 1,915 Marquette 705 Menominee 344 Milwaukee 43,482 Monroe 1,267 Oconto 2,270 Oneida 1,373 Outagamie 9,864 Ozaukee 2,529 Pepin 172 Pierce 819 Polk 664 Portage 3,006 Price 411 Racine 8,178 Richland 500 Rock 5,702 Rusk 251 Sauk 1,967 Sawyer 419 Shawano 2,683 Sheboygan 5,290 St. Croix 2,103 Taylor 555 Trempealeau 1,144 Vernon 543 Vilas 656 Walworth 3,590 Washburn 267 Washington 4,887 Waukesha 13,463 Waupaca 2,616 Waushara 1,107 Winnebago 9,438 Wood 1,933 Total 228,863

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 5 Ashland 3 Barron 7 Bayfield 2 Brown 103 Buffalo 3 Burnett 6 Calumet 14 Chippewa 24 Clark 17 Columbia 7 Crawford 1 Dane 49 Dodge 35 Door 9 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 21 Florence 8 Fond du Lac 23 Forest 11 Grant 36 Green 6 Green Lake 4 Iowa 2 Iron 4 Jackson 2 Jefferson 19 Juneau 5 Kenosha 88 Kewaunee 8 La Crosse 23 Lafayette 1 Langlade 11 Lincoln 12 Manitowoc 16 Marathon 61 Marinette 16 Marquette 2 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 593 Monroe 8 Oconto 18 Oneida 13 Outagamie 81 Ozaukee 25 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 3 Portage 21 Price 3 Racine 114 Richland 9 Rock 46 Rusk 1 Sauk 8 Sawyer 4 Shawano 26 Sheboygan 31 St. Croix 11 Taylor 7 Trempealeau 4 Vernon 2 Vilas 7 Walworth 39 Washburn 2 Washington 44 Waukesha 125 Waupaca 47 Waushara 5 Winnebago 67 Wood 10 Total 2,047

