Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 3,493 New Cases, 16 Deaths

by

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

  • Amid a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19, Wisconsin reported its worst week so far in the pandemic with an average of 4,385 cases per day and more than 38 deaths per day. There are more than 1,500 currently hospitalized.
  • DHS reported an additional 16 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total death toll is now 2,047.
  • DHS reported a record 3,493 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. In the last week, the state has averaged 4,385 new cases per day or 30,697 total new cases.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 123 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,534 individuals hospitalized and 347 of them are in intensive care.
  • There are currently nine patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Amid a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19, Wisconsin reported its worst week so far in the pandemic with an average of 4,385 cases per day and more than 38 deaths per day. There are more than 1,500 currently hospitalized.

On Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,493 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state has averaged 4,385 new cases per day in the last week or a total of 30,697. That's up from 4,007 new cases per day two weeks ago and 2,405 new cases per day a month ago.

18,062 new tests were included in today's report, which means that 19.3% of tests were positive. In the last week, the overall positivity percentage has been 30.3%.

There are currently 47,551 active cases in the state.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of those cases (179,230 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out data for just Milwaukee County. The county has averaged more than 600 new cases per day in the last week. During the previous peak in late July, the county topped out at an average of 310 new cases in a day.

(click here to zoom in)

The death toll continues to rise sharply. DHS reported 16 new deaths on Saturday. In the last week, 269 people have died. That's up from 204 deaths two weeks ago and 83 a month ago. The total death toll is now 2,047.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 593. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (125), Racine (114), Brown (103), Kenosha (88), Outagamie (81), Winnebago (67), Marathon (61), Dane (49), Rock (46), Waupaca (44), Washington (44), Walworth (39), Grant (36), Dodge (35) and Sheboygan (31).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. One new deaths were reported in the last day. Twenty-four deaths have occurred in the last week or between 3-4 per day.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 123 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,534 individuals hospitalized and 347 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently nine patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,474 tests daily spread across 120 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 587
Ashland 301
Barron 1,320
Bayfield 280
Brown 16,210
Buffalo 338
Burnett 328
Calumet 2,857
Chippewa 1,958
Clark 1,021
Columbia 1,945
Crawford 389
Dane 16,011
Dodge 4,746
Door 953
Douglas 843
Dunn 1,193
Eau Claire 3,960
Florence 223
Fond du Lac 5,111
Forest 505
Grant 2,043
Green 1,058
Green Lake 815
Iowa 569
Iron 216
Jackson 602
Jefferson 3,016
Juneau 852
Kenosha 5,570
Kewaunee 1,176
La Crosse 4,609
Lafayette 600
Langlade 1,081
Lincoln 965
Manitowoc 3,058
Marathon 5,441
Marinette 1,915
Marquette 705
Menominee 344
Milwaukee 43,482
Monroe 1,267
Oconto 2,270
Oneida 1,373
Outagamie 9,864
Ozaukee 2,529
Pepin 172
Pierce 819
Polk 664
Portage 3,006
Price 411
Racine 8,178
Richland 500
Rock 5,702
Rusk 251
Sauk 1,967
Sawyer 419
Shawano 2,683
Sheboygan 5,290
St. Croix 2,103
Taylor 555
Trempealeau 1,144
Vernon 543
Vilas 656
Walworth 3,590
Washburn 267
Washington 4,887
Waukesha 13,463
Waupaca 2,616
Waushara 1,107
Winnebago 9,438
Wood 1,933
Total 228,863

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 5
Ashland 3
Barron 7
Bayfield 2
Brown 103
Buffalo 3
Burnett 6
Calumet 14
Chippewa 24
Clark 17
Columbia 7
Crawford 1
Dane 49
Dodge 35
Door 9
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 21
Florence 8
Fond du Lac 23
Forest 11
Grant 36
Green 6
Green Lake 4
Iowa 2
Iron 4
Jackson 2
Jefferson 19
Juneau 5
Kenosha 88
Kewaunee 8
La Crosse 23
Lafayette 1
Langlade 11
Lincoln 12
Manitowoc 16
Marathon 61
Marinette 16
Marquette 2
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 593
Monroe 8
Oconto 18
Oneida 13
Outagamie 81
Ozaukee 25
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 3
Portage 21
Price 3
Racine 114
Richland 9
Rock 46
Rusk 1
Sauk 8
Sawyer 4
Shawano 26
Sheboygan 31
St. Croix 11
Taylor 7
Trempealeau 4
Vernon 2
Vilas 7
Walworth 39
Washburn 2
Washington 44
Waukesha 125
Waupaca 47
Waushara 5
Winnebago 67
Wood 10
Total 2,047

You can read past daily updates here.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE