Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Gov. Evers to Deliver Statewide Address Tuesday Night

Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to deliver a statewide address Tuesday evening at 6:05 p.m. The address will call for unity and ask the state's residents to work together to fight against COVID-19. You can watch the address live on YouTube or Facebook.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 7,073 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 61,944. The state has averaged 5,825 new cases per day in the last week.

DHS also reported a record 66 deaths bringing the total death toll to 2,395. A total of 293 people have died in the last week or an average of more than 39 per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported today that 2,070 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 418 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently six patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

It's unknown whether the Gov. Evers will be unveiling any specific mitigation strategies tonight.

Earlier today, the governors of Iowa and Minnesota both announced further efforts the states are each taking to slow the spread of COVID-19. Iowa doesn't currently have a statewide mask mandate, but Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced restrictions on the capacity of large gatherings indoors and outdoors and also announced a mask requirement for employees and customers in personal service businesses. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced a 10-person limit on most social gatherings with limits of 50 people for weddings and funerals. Minnesota restaurants and bars will also now have a 50% capacity limit and dine-in service must end at 10 p.m.

Wisconsin COVID-19 Update

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 7,073 new confirmed cases and 66 deaths on Tuesday—both record highs for a single day. There are currently 61,944 active cases and the total death toll so far is 2,395.

The current surge of cases that is driving up hospitalizations and deaths continues to be extremely taxing on the state's health care system. Some regions of the state have less than 10% of beds available.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported today that 2,070 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 418 of them are in intensive care.

The patient has recovered in about 77% of those cases (214,469 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out cases data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged almost 900 new cases per day in the last week.

DHS reported a record 66 deaths bringing the total death toll to 2,395. A total of 293 people have died in the last week or an average of more than 39 per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 630. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (148), Racine (128), Brown (115), Kenosha (96), Outagamie (87), Winnebago (88), Marathon (82), Dane (56), Waupaca (59), Rock (55), Washington (52), Walworth (39), Grant (47), Dodge (46), Shawano (39), Sheboygan (35), Eau Claire (35) and Chippewa (31).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Seven new death was reported in the last day. Thirty-one deaths have occurred in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,179 tests daily spread across 128 labs. An additional 18 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 751 Ashland 429 Barron 1,991 Bayfield 431 Brown 18244 Buffalo 466 Burnett 434 Calumet 3,273 Chippewa 2,984 Clark 1,365 Columbia 2,404 Crawford 541 Dane 19,494 Dodge 5,912 Door 1,230 Douglas 1,097 Dunn 1,661 Eau Claire 5,223 Florence 258 Fond du Lac 6,433 Forest 599 Grant 2,512 Green 1,247 Green Lake 953 Iowa 804 Iron 274 Jackson 931 Jefferson 3,715 Juneau 1,357 Kenosha 6,706 Kewaunee 1,333 La Crosse 5,626 Lafayette 745 Langlade 1,252 Lincoln 1,336 Manitowoc 3,674 Marathon 7,096 Marinette 2,242 Marquette 856 Menominee 427 Milwaukee 51,109 Monroe 1,632 Oconto 2,599 Oneida 1,647 Outagamie 11,332 Ozaukee 3,260 Pepin 269 Pierce 1,188 Polk 1,059 Portage 3,612 Price 506 Racine 10,125 Richland 628 Rock 6,812 Rusk 413 Sauk 2,604 Sawyer 530 Shawano 3,051 Sheboygan 6,336 St. Croix 2,819 Taylor 726 Trempealeau 1,441 Vernon 711 Vilas 847 Walworth 4,338 Washburn 356 Washington 6,148 Waukesha 16,436 Waupaca 3,063 Waushara 1,508 Winnebago 10,770 Wood 2,662 Total 278,843

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 6 Ashland 5 Barron 14 Bayfield 3 Brown 115 Buffalo 3 Burnett 7 Calumet 18 Chippewa 31 Clark 23 Columbia 9 Crawford 3 Dane 56 Dodge 46 Door 10 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 35 Florence 8 Fond du Lac 27 Forest 11 Grant 47 Green 5 Green Lake 4 Iowa 4 Iron 5 Jackson 2 Jefferson 27 Juneau 6 Kenosha 96 Kewaunee 11 La Crosse 27 Lafayette 2 Langlade 19 Lincoln 14 Manitowoc 21 Marathon 82 Marinette 20 Marquette 6 Menominee 2 Milwaukee 630 Monroe 8 Oconto 20 Oneida 19 Outagamie 87 Ozaukee 27 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 3 Portage 28 Price 3 Racine 128 Richland 10 Rock 55 Rusk 3 Sauk 9 Sawyer 4 Shawano 39 Sheboygan 35 St. Croix 15 Taylor 10 Trempealeau 7 Vernon 3 Vilas 8 Walworth 39 Washburn 2 Washington 52 Waukesha 148 Waupaca 59 Waushara 6 Winnebago 83 Wood 16 Total 2,395

You can read past daily updates here.