Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Gov. Evers to Deliver Statewide Address Tuesday Night

by

Summary:

  • Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to deliver a statewide address Tuesday evening at 6:05 p.m. The address will call for unity and ask the state's residents to work together to fight against COVID-19. You can watch the address live on YouTube or Facebook.
  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 7,073 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 61,944. The state has averaged 5,825 new cases per day in the last week.
  • DHS also reported a record 66 deaths bringing the total death toll to 2,395. A total of 293 people have died in the last week or an average of more than 39 per day.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported today that 2,070 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 418 of them are in intensive care.
  • There are currently six patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

It's unknown whether the Gov. Evers will be unveiling any specific mitigation strategies tonight.

Earlier today, the governors of Iowa and Minnesota both announced further efforts the states are each taking to slow the spread of COVID-19. Iowa doesn't currently have a statewide mask mandate, but Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced restrictions on the capacity of large gatherings indoors and outdoors and also announced a mask requirement for employees and customers in personal service businesses. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced a 10-person limit on most social gatherings with limits of 50 people for weddings and funerals. Minnesota restaurants and bars will also now have a 50% capacity limit and dine-in service must end at 10 p.m.

Wisconsin COVID-19 Update

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 7,073 new confirmed cases and 66 deaths on Tuesday—both record highs for a single day. There are currently 61,944 active cases and the total death toll so far is 2,395.

The current surge of cases that is driving up hospitalizations and deaths continues to be extremely taxing on the state's health care system. Some regions of the state have less than 10% of beds available.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported today that 2,070 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 418 of them are in intensive care.

The patient has recovered in about 77% of those cases (214,469 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out cases data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged almost 900 new cases per day in the last week.

DHS reported a record 66 deaths bringing the total death toll to 2,395. A total of 293 people have died in the last week or an average of more than 39 per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 630. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (148), Racine (128), Brown (115), Kenosha (96), Outagamie (87), Winnebago (88), Marathon (82), Dane (56), Waupaca (59), Rock (55), Washington (52), Walworth (39), Grant (47), Dodge (46), Shawano (39), Sheboygan (35), Eau Claire (35) and Chippewa (31).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Seven new death was reported in the last day. Thirty-one deaths have occurred in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,179 tests daily spread across 128 labs. An additional 18 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 751
Ashland 429
Barron 1,991
Bayfield 431
Brown 18244
Buffalo 466
Burnett 434
Calumet 3,273
Chippewa 2,984
Clark 1,365
Columbia 2,404
Crawford 541
Dane 19,494
Dodge 5,912
Door 1,230
Douglas 1,097
Dunn 1,661
Eau Claire 5,223
Florence 258
Fond du Lac 6,433
Forest 599
Grant 2,512
Green 1,247
Green Lake 953
Iowa 804
Iron 274
Jackson 931
Jefferson 3,715
Juneau 1,357
Kenosha 6,706
Kewaunee 1,333
La Crosse 5,626
Lafayette 745
Langlade 1,252
Lincoln 1,336
Manitowoc 3,674
Marathon 7,096
Marinette 2,242
Marquette 856
Menominee 427
Milwaukee 51,109
Monroe 1,632
Oconto 2,599
Oneida 1,647
Outagamie 11,332
Ozaukee 3,260
Pepin 269
Pierce 1,188
Polk 1,059
Portage 3,612
Price 506
Racine 10,125
Richland 628
Rock 6,812
Rusk 413
Sauk 2,604
Sawyer 530
Shawano 3,051
Sheboygan 6,336
St. Croix 2,819
Taylor 726
Trempealeau 1,441
Vernon 711
Vilas 847
Walworth 4,338
Washburn 356
Washington 6,148
Waukesha 16,436
Waupaca 3,063
Waushara 1,508
Winnebago 10,770
Wood 2,662
Total 278,843

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 6
Ashland 5
Barron 14
Bayfield 3
Brown 115
Buffalo 3
Burnett 7
Calumet 18
Chippewa 31
Clark 23
Columbia 9
Crawford 3
Dane 56
Dodge 46
Door 10
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 35
Florence 8
Fond du Lac 27
Forest 11
Grant 47
Green 5
Green Lake 4
Iowa 4
Iron 5
Jackson 2
Jefferson 27
Juneau 6
Kenosha 96
Kewaunee 11
La Crosse 27
Lafayette 2
Langlade 19
Lincoln 14
Manitowoc 21
Marathon 82
Marinette 20
Marquette 6
Menominee 2
Milwaukee 630
Monroe 8
Oconto 20
Oneida 19
Outagamie 87
Ozaukee 27
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 3
Portage 28
Price 3
Racine 128
Richland 10
Rock 55
Rusk 3
Sauk 9
Sawyer 4
Shawano 39
Sheboygan 35
St. Croix 15
Taylor 10
Trempealeau 7
Vernon 3
Vilas 8
Walworth 39
Washburn 2
Washington 52
Waukesha 148
Waupaca 59
Waushara 6
Winnebago 83
Wood 16
Total 2,395

You can read past daily updates here.

