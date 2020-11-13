Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports Its 300,000th Case

by

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

  • 7,777 new cases today in Wisconsin. The state has averaged 6,443 new cases per day in the last week.
  • 69,060 cases are currently active out of 301,165 total cases since the pandemic began (23%).
  • 58 new deaths brings the total death toll to 2,573. 317 people have died in the last week.
  • There are 2,077 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 424 of them are in intensive care.
  • There are currently 15 patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

With the health department's latest report of 7,777 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Wisconsin now has more than 300,000 new cases. The state now has a total of 301,165 confirmed cases of COVID-19. It took seven months for the state to get to 100,000 cases. It took just 36 more days to reach 200,000 cases and only 18 more days to reach 300,000 cases.

The state also reported 58 additional deaths today.

There are currently 69,060 active cases and the total death toll is 2,573.

The patient has recovered in about 77% of all cases (229,469 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday that 2,077 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 424 of them are in intensive care. Both of these marks are down slightly from yesterday.

(click here to zoom in)

Below we've pulled out cases data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged more than 900 new cases per day in the last week.

(click here to zoom in)

DHS reported 58 deaths bringing the total death toll to 2,573. A total of 317 people have died in the last week or an average of more than 45 per day.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 641. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (162), Racine (135), Brown (119), Kenosha (106), Marathon (96), Outagamie (96), Winnebago (91), Waupaca (64), Rock (58), Dane (61), Washington (54), Dodge (52), Grant (50), Sheboygan (41), Shawano (41), Walworth (42), Chippewa (36), Eau Claire (35), Fond du Lac (33) and Portage (30).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Five new death was reported in the last day. Twenty-five deaths have occurred in the last week.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,194 tests daily spread across 129 labs. An additional 19 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 821
Ashland 476
Barron 2,184
Bayfield 487
Brown 19,462
Buffalo 538
Burnett 500
Calumet 3,456
Chippewa 3,358
Clark 1,579
Columbia 2,576
Crawford 616
Dane 21,055
Dodge 6,370
Door 1,333
Douglas 1,255
Dunn 1,840
Eau Claire 5,542
Florence 268
Fond du Lac 6,952
Forest 632
Grant 2,767
Green 1,330
Green Lake 1,028
Iowa 927
Iron 288
Jackson 1,116
Jefferson 4,024
Juneau 1,459
Kenosha 7,189
Kewaunee 1,388
La Crosse 6,184
Lafayette 836
Langlade 1,327
Lincoln 1,455
Manitowoc 3,925
Marathon 7,738
Marinette 2,407
Marquette 896
Menominee 452
Milwaukee 54,226
Monroe 1,799
Oconto 2,718
Oneida 1,741
Outagamie 11,880
Ozaukee 3,646
Pepin 318
Pierce 1,362
Polk 1,376
Portage 3,867
Price 543
Racine 11,075
Richland 676
Rock 7,257
Rusk 524
Sauk 2,814
Sawyer 598
Shawano 3,199
Sheboygan 7,115
St. Croix 3,165
Taylor 792
Trempealeau 1,646
Vernon 785
Vilas 919
Walworth 4,674
Washburn 409
Washington 6,079
Waukesha 18,055
Waupaca 3,226
Waushara 1,561
Winnebago 11,494
Wood 2,960
Total 301,165

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 6
Ashland 5
Barron 29
Bayfield 3
Brown 119
Buffalo 3
Burnett 7
Calumet 20
Chippewa 36
Clark 24
Columbia 9
Crawford 4
Dane 61
Dodge 52
Door 10
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 35
Florence 10
Fond du Lac 33
Forest 11
Grant 50
Green 5
Green Lake 4
Iowa 4
Iron 5
Jackson 2
Jefferson 29
Juneau 6
Kenosha 106
Kewaunee 13
La Crosse 28
Lafayette 2
Langlade 20
Lincoln 14
Manitowoc 29
Marathon 96
Marinette 20
Marquette 7
Menominee 2
Milwaukee 641
Monroe 9
Oconto 20
Oneida 19
Outagamie 96
Ozaukee 29
Pepin 1
Pierce 9
Polk 4
Portage 30
Price 3
Racine 135
Richland 10
Rock 58
Rusk 5
Sauk 10
Sawyer 5
Shawano 41
Sheboygan 41
St. Croix 18
Taylor 10
Trempealeau 7
Vernon 5
Vilas 9
Walworth 42
Washburn 2
Washington 54
Waukesha 162
Waupaca 64
Waushara 6
Winnebago 91
Wood 16
Total 2,573

You can read past daily updates here.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE