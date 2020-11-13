Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports Its 300,000th Case

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

7,777 new cases today in Wisconsin. The state has averaged 6,443 new cases per day in the last week.

69,060 cases are currently active out of 301,165 total cases since the pandemic began (23%).

58 new deaths brings the total death toll to 2,573. 317 people have died in the last week.

There are 2,077 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 424 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently 15 patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

With the health department's latest report of 7,777 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Wisconsin now has more than 300,000 new cases. The state now has a total of 301,165 confirmed cases of COVID-19. It took seven months for the state to get to 100,000 cases. It took just 36 more days to reach 200,000 cases and only 18 more days to reach 300,000 cases.

The state also reported 58 additional deaths today.

There are currently 69,060 active cases and the total death toll is 2,573.

The patient has recovered in about 77% of all cases (229,469 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday that 2,077 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 424 of them are in intensive care. Both of these marks are down slightly from yesterday.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Hospital Association

(click here to zoom in)

Below we've pulled out cases data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged more than 900 new cases per day in the last week.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

DHS reported 58 deaths bringing the total death toll to 2,573. A total of 317 people have died in the last week or an average of more than 45 per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 641. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (162), Racine (135), Brown (119), Kenosha (106), Marathon (96), Outagamie (96), Winnebago (91), Waupaca (64), Rock (58), Dane (61), Washington (54), Dodge (52), Grant (50), Sheboygan (41), Shawano (41), Walworth (42), Chippewa (36), Eau Claire (35), Fond du Lac (33) and Portage (30).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Five new death was reported in the last day. Twenty-five deaths have occurred in the last week.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,194 tests daily spread across 129 labs. An additional 19 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 821 Ashland 476 Barron 2,184 Bayfield 487 Brown 19,462 Buffalo 538 Burnett 500 Calumet 3,456 Chippewa 3,358 Clark 1,579 Columbia 2,576 Crawford 616 Dane 21,055 Dodge 6,370 Door 1,333 Douglas 1,255 Dunn 1,840 Eau Claire 5,542 Florence 268 Fond du Lac 6,952 Forest 632 Grant 2,767 Green 1,330 Green Lake 1,028 Iowa 927 Iron 288 Jackson 1,116 Jefferson 4,024 Juneau 1,459 Kenosha 7,189 Kewaunee 1,388 La Crosse 6,184 Lafayette 836 Langlade 1,327 Lincoln 1,455 Manitowoc 3,925 Marathon 7,738 Marinette 2,407 Marquette 896 Menominee 452 Milwaukee 54,226 Monroe 1,799 Oconto 2,718 Oneida 1,741 Outagamie 11,880 Ozaukee 3,646 Pepin 318 Pierce 1,362 Polk 1,376 Portage 3,867 Price 543 Racine 11,075 Richland 676 Rock 7,257 Rusk 524 Sauk 2,814 Sawyer 598 Shawano 3,199 Sheboygan 7,115 St. Croix 3,165 Taylor 792 Trempealeau 1,646 Vernon 785 Vilas 919 Walworth 4,674 Washburn 409 Washington 6,079 Waukesha 18,055 Waupaca 3,226 Waushara 1,561 Winnebago 11,494 Wood 2,960 Total 301,165

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 6 Ashland 5 Barron 29 Bayfield 3 Brown 119 Buffalo 3 Burnett 7 Calumet 20 Chippewa 36 Clark 24 Columbia 9 Crawford 4 Dane 61 Dodge 52 Door 10 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 35 Florence 10 Fond du Lac 33 Forest 11 Grant 50 Green 5 Green Lake 4 Iowa 4 Iron 5 Jackson 2 Jefferson 29 Juneau 6 Kenosha 106 Kewaunee 13 La Crosse 28 Lafayette 2 Langlade 20 Lincoln 14 Manitowoc 29 Marathon 96 Marinette 20 Marquette 7 Menominee 2 Milwaukee 641 Monroe 9 Oconto 20 Oneida 19 Outagamie 96 Ozaukee 29 Pepin 1 Pierce 9 Polk 4 Portage 30 Price 3 Racine 135 Richland 10 Rock 58 Rusk 5 Sauk 10 Sawyer 5 Shawano 41 Sheboygan 41 St. Croix 18 Taylor 10 Trempealeau 7 Vernon 5 Vilas 9 Walworth 42 Washburn 2 Washington 54 Waukesha 162 Waupaca 64 Waushara 6 Winnebago 91 Wood 16 Total 2,573

You can read past daily updates here.