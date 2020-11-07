Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Sets Record with 7,065 New Cases, 45 Deaths

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 7,065 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a single day record. The state has averaged 5,394 cases per day in the last week.

DHS also reported 45 deaths bringing the total death toll to 2,301. A total of 270 people have died in the last week or an average of more than 38 per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 244 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,787 individuals hospitalized and 385 of them are in intensive care. Both of these data points continue to rise with no signs of slowing.

There are currently six patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

On Saturday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the state had a record 7,065 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. In the last week, the state has averaged 5,394 new cases each day and today was the first time we surpassed 7,000 cases in a single day.

It's the fourth time this week we've broken the record for cases in a single day.

There are currently 57,915 active cases in the state. The patient has recovered in about 77% of those cases (202,879 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

The surge in cases continues to drive high hospitalizations rates and deaths. In the Wisconsin Hospital Association's latest daily update published yesterday, they reported an additional 244 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,787 individuals hospitalized and 385 of them are in intensive care. These levels are higher than they've ever been.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Hospital Association

(click here to zoom in)

Below we've pulled out cases data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged more than 800 new cases per day in the last week.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

DHS reported 45 deaths bringing the total death toll to 2,301. A total of 270 people have died in the last week or an average of more than 38 per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 619. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (145), Racine (126), Brown (111), Kenosha (96), Outagamie (86), Winnebago (79), Marathon (71), Dane (55), Waupaca (56), Washington (50), Rock (53), Walworth (39), Grant (43), Dodge (41), Shawano (38), Sheboygan (32) and Eau Claire (31).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Three new deaths were reported in the last day. Twenty-seven deaths have occurred in the last week. The average number of deaths daily is still lower than it was in the county in April and May, but it is rising quickly.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

There are currently six patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,155 tests daily spread across 127 labs. An additional 18 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 698 Ashland 387 Barron 1,797 Bayfield 379 Brown 17,853 Buffalo 431 Burnett 389 Calumet 3,141 Chippewa 2,713 Clark 1,267 Columbia 2,227 Crawford 487 Dane 18,274 Dodge 5,599 Door 1,142 Douglas 1,033 Dunn 1,551 Eau Claire 4,897 Florence 243 Fond du Lac 6,035 Forest 570 Grant 2,377 Green 1,181 Green Lake 899 Iowa 728 Iron 255 Jackson 846 Jefferson 3,468 Juneau 1,230 Kenosha 6,255 Kewaunee 1,285 La Crosse 5,391 Lafayette 685 Langlade 1,190 Lincoln 1,202 Manitowoc 3,515 Marathon 6,512 Marinette 2,189 Marquette 808 Menominee 402 Milwaukee 48,590 Monroe 1,525 Oconto 2,481 Oneida 1,573 Outagamie 10,901 Ozaukee 3,055 Pepin 243 Pierce 1,053 Polk 879 Portage 3,409 Price 476 Racine 9,512 Richland 589 Rock 6,377 Rusk 378 Sauk 2,399 Sawyer 496 Shawano 2,946 Sheboygan 5,998 St. Croix 2,546 Taylor 671 Trempealeau 1,363 Vernon 650 Vilas 799 Walworth 4,085 Washburn 324 Washington 5,784 Waukesha 15,397 Waupaca 2,935 Waushara 1,462 Winnebago 10,355 Wood 2,348 Total 63,130

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 6 Ashland 5 Barron 11 Bayfield 3 Brown 111 Buffalo 3 Burnett 6 Calumet 18 Chippewa 29 Clark 22 Columbia 9 Crawford 1 Dane 55 Dodge 41 Door 10 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 31 Florence 8 Fond du Lac 25 Forest 11 Grant 43 Green 5 Green Lake 4 Iowa 2 Iron 5 Jackson 2 Jefferson 26 Juneau 5 Kenosha 96 Kewaunee 11 La Crosse 26 Lafayette 1 Langlade 13 Lincoln 14 Manitowoc 21 Marathon 71 Marinette 19 Marquette 6 Menominee 1 Milwaukee 619 Monroe 8 Oconto 19 Oneida 19 Outagamie 86 Ozaukee 27 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 3 Portage 28 Price 3 Racine 126 Richland 10 Rock 53 Rusk 1 Sauk 9 Sawyer 4 Shawano 38 Sheboygan 32 St. Croix 14 Taylor 10 Trempealeau 6 Vernon 2 Vilas 8 Walworth 39 Washburn 2 Washington 50 Waukesha 145 Waupaca 56 Waushara 5 Winnebago 79 Wood 15 Total 2,301

You can read past daily updates here.