Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Sets Record with 7,065 New Cases, 45 Deaths

Summary:

  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 7,065 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a single day record. The state has averaged 5,394 cases per day in the last week.
  • DHS also reported 45 deaths bringing the total death toll to 2,301. A total of 270 people have died in the last week or an average of more than 38 per day.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 244 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,787 individuals hospitalized and 385 of them are in intensive care. Both of these data points continue to rise with no signs of slowing.
  • There are currently six patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

On Saturday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the state had a record 7,065 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. In the last week, the state has averaged 5,394 new cases each day and today was the first time we surpassed 7,000 cases in a single day.

It's the fourth time this week we've broken the record for cases in a single day.

There are currently 57,915 active cases in the state. The patient has recovered in about 77% of those cases (202,879 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

The surge in cases continues to drive high hospitalizations rates and deaths. In the Wisconsin Hospital Association's latest daily update published yesterday, they reported an additional 244 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,787 individuals hospitalized and 385 of them are in intensive care. These levels are higher than they've ever been.

Below we've pulled out cases data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged more than 800 new cases per day in the last week.

DHS reported 45 deaths bringing the total death toll to 2,301. A total of 270 people have died in the last week or an average of more than 38 per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 619. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (145), Racine (126), Brown (111), Kenosha (96), Outagamie (86), Winnebago (79), Marathon (71), Dane (55), Waupaca (56), Washington (50), Rock (53), Walworth (39), Grant (43), Dodge (41), Shawano (38), Sheboygan (32) and Eau Claire (31).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Three new deaths were reported in the last day. Twenty-seven deaths have occurred in the last week. The average number of deaths daily is still lower than it was in the county in April and May, but it is rising quickly.

There are currently six patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,155 tests daily spread across 127 labs. An additional 18 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 698
Ashland 387
Barron 1,797
Bayfield 379
Brown 17,853
Buffalo 431
Burnett 389
Calumet 3,141
Chippewa 2,713
Clark 1,267
Columbia 2,227
Crawford 487
Dane 18,274
Dodge 5,599
Door 1,142
Douglas 1,033
Dunn 1,551
Eau Claire 4,897
Florence 243
Fond du Lac 6,035
Forest 570
Grant 2,377
Green 1,181
Green Lake 899
Iowa 728
Iron 255
Jackson 846
Jefferson 3,468
Juneau 1,230
Kenosha 6,255
Kewaunee 1,285
La Crosse 5,391
Lafayette 685
Langlade 1,190
Lincoln 1,202
Manitowoc 3,515
Marathon 6,512
Marinette 2,189
Marquette 808
Menominee 402
Milwaukee 48,590
Monroe 1,525
Oconto 2,481
Oneida 1,573
Outagamie 10,901
Ozaukee 3,055
Pepin 243
Pierce 1,053
Polk 879
Portage 3,409
Price 476
Racine 9,512
Richland 589
Rock 6,377
Rusk 378
Sauk 2,399
Sawyer 496
Shawano 2,946
Sheboygan 5,998
St. Croix 2,546
Taylor 671
Trempealeau 1,363
Vernon 650
Vilas 799
Walworth 4,085
Washburn 324
Washington 5,784
Waukesha 15,397
Waupaca 2,935
Waushara 1,462
Winnebago 10,355
Wood 2,348
Total 63,130

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 6
Ashland 5
Barron 11
Bayfield 3
Brown 111
Buffalo 3
Burnett 6
Calumet 18
Chippewa 29
Clark 22
Columbia 9
Crawford 1
Dane 55
Dodge 41
Door 10
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 31
Florence 8
Fond du Lac 25
Forest 11
Grant 43
Green 5
Green Lake 4
Iowa 2
Iron 5
Jackson 2
Jefferson 26
Juneau 5
Kenosha 96
Kewaunee 11
La Crosse 26
Lafayette 1
Langlade 13
Lincoln 14
Manitowoc 21
Marathon 71
Marinette 19
Marquette 6
Menominee 1
Milwaukee 619
Monroe 8
Oconto 19
Oneida 19
Outagamie 86
Ozaukee 27
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 3
Portage 28
Price 3
Racine 126
Richland 10
Rock 53
Rusk 1
Sauk 9
Sawyer 4
Shawano 38
Sheboygan 32
St. Croix 14
Taylor 10
Trempealeau 6
Vernon 2
Vilas 8
Walworth 39
Washburn 2
Washington 50
Waukesha 145
Waupaca 56
Waushara 5
Winnebago 79
Wood 15
Total 2,301

You can read past daily updates here.

