Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Currently 1,806 Hospitalized with COVID-19

Summary:

  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 4,280 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The state has averaged 5,507 cases per day in the last week.
  • DHS also reported 11 deaths bringing the total death toll to 2,312. A total of 265 people have died in the last week or an average of more than 37 per day.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday 173 new people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 bringing the number of people currently hospitalized to 1,806. Just 7% of hospital beds are open in the Fox Valley and 8% in Southeastern WI.
  • There are currently seven patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

On Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the state had 4,280 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. In the last week, the state has averaged 5,507 new cases each day or a total of 38,547 total new cases.

This brings us to the end of a week we broke the record for most new cases in a day four separate times.

There are currently 58,119 active cases in the state. The patient has recovered in about 77% of those cases (206,944 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

The surge in cases continues to drive high hospitalizations rates and deaths. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday 173 new people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 bringing the number of people currently hospitalized to 1,806. Just 7% of hospital beds are open in the Fox Valley and 8% in Southeastern Wisconsin. These are the regions being impacted most directly with the current surge.

Below we've pulled out cases data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged more than 800 new cases per day in the last week.

DHS reported 11 deaths bringing the total death toll to 2,312. A total of 265 people have died in the last week or an average of more than 37 per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 622. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (146), Racine (126), Brown (111), Kenosha (96), Outagamie (86), Winnebago (79), Marathon (71), Dane (55), Waupaca (56), Washington (50), Rock (54), Walworth (39), Grant (46), Dodge (43), Shawano (38), Sheboygan (32) and Eau Claire (31).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Three new deaths were reported in the last day. Twenty-nine deaths have occurred in the last week. The average number of deaths daily is still lower than it was in the county in April and May, but it is rising quickly.

There are currently seven patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,155 tests daily spread across 127 labs. An additional 18 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 721
Ashland 394
Barron 1,861
Bayfield 388
Brown 17,951
Buffalo 441
Burnett 402
Calumet 3,168
Chippewa 2,753
Clark 1,291
Columbia 2,269
Crawford 494
Dane 18,523
Dodge 5,738
Door 1,177
Douglas 1,043
Dunn 1,587
Eau Claire 5,036
Florence 249
Fond du Lac 6,110
Forest 577
Grant 2,423
Green 1,213
Green Lake 914
Iowa 739
Iron 259
Jackson 891
Jefferson 3,541
Juneau 1,255
Kenosha 6,418
Kewaunee 1,297
La Crosse 5,469
Lafayette 711
Langlade 1,209
Lincoln 1,251
Manitowoc 3,557
Marathon 6,672
Marinette 2,205
Marquette 827
Menominee 406
Milwaukee 49,295
Monroe 1,556
Oconto 2,511
Oneida 1,586
Outagamie 11,039
Ozaukee 3,093
Pepin 249
Pierce 1,084
Polk 961
Portage 3,491
Price 486
Racine 9,644
Richland 589
Rock 6,609
Rusk 379
Sauk 2,451
Sawyer 504
Shawano 2,971
Sheboygan 5,999
St. Croix 2,621
Taylor 680
Trempealeau 1,364
Vernon 668
Vilas 819
Walworth 4,117
Washburn 331
Washington 5,856
Waukesha 15,614
Waupaca 2,982
Waushara 1,476
Winnebago 10,498
Wood 2,457
Total 267,410

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 6
Ashland 5
Barron 11
Bayfield 3
Brown 111
Buffalo 3
Burnett 6
Calumet 18
Chippewa 29
Clark 22
Columbia 9
Crawford 1
Dane 55
Dodge 43
Door 10
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 31
Florence 8
Fond du Lac 25
Forest 11
Grant 46
Green 5
Green Lake 4
Iowa 2
Iron 5
Jackson 2
Jefferson 26
Juneau 5
Kenosha 96
Kewaunee 11
La Crosse 26
Lafayette 1
Langlade 13
Lincoln 14
Manitowoc 21
Marathon 71
Marinette 19
Marquette 6
Menominee 1
Milwaukee 622
Monroe 8
Oconto 19
Oneida 19
Outagamie 86
Ozaukee 27
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 3
Portage 28
Price 3
Racine 126
Richland 10
Rock 54
Rusk 2
Sauk 9
Sawyer 4
Shawano 38
Sheboygan 32
St. Croix 14
Taylor 10
Trempealeau 6
Vernon 2
Vilas 8
Walworth 39
Washburn 2
Washington 50
Waukesha 146
Waupaca 56
Waushara 5
Winnebago 79
Wood 15
Total 2,312

You can read past daily updates here.

