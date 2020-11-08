Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Currently 1,806 Hospitalized with COVID-19

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Summary:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 4,280 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The state has averaged 5,507 cases per day in the last week.

DHS also reported 11 deaths bringing the total death toll to 2,312. A total of 265 people have died in the last week or an average of more than 37 per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday 173 new people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 bringing the number of people currently hospitalized to 1,806. Just 7% of hospital beds are open in the Fox Valley and 8% in Southeastern WI.

There are currently seven patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

On Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the state had 4,280 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. In the last week, the state has averaged 5,507 new cases each day or a total of 38,547 total new cases.

This brings us to the end of a week we broke the record for most new cases in a day four separate times.

There are currently 58,119 active cases in the state. The patient has recovered in about 77% of those cases (206,944 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

The surge in cases continues to drive high hospitalizations rates and deaths. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday 173 new people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 bringing the number of people currently hospitalized to 1,806. Just 7% of hospital beds are open in the Fox Valley and 8% in Southeastern Wisconsin. These are the regions being impacted most directly with the current surge.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Hospital Association

Below we've pulled out cases data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged more than 800 new cases per day in the last week.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

DHS reported 11 deaths bringing the total death toll to 2,312. A total of 265 people have died in the last week or an average of more than 37 per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 622. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (146), Racine (126), Brown (111), Kenosha (96), Outagamie (86), Winnebago (79), Marathon (71), Dane (55), Waupaca (56), Washington (50), Rock (54), Walworth (39), Grant (46), Dodge (43), Shawano (38), Sheboygan (32) and Eau Claire (31).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Three new deaths were reported in the last day. Twenty-nine deaths have occurred in the last week. The average number of deaths daily is still lower than it was in the county in April and May, but it is rising quickly.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

There are currently seven patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,155 tests daily spread across 127 labs. An additional 18 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 721 Ashland 394 Barron 1,861 Bayfield 388 Brown 17,951 Buffalo 441 Burnett 402 Calumet 3,168 Chippewa 2,753 Clark 1,291 Columbia 2,269 Crawford 494 Dane 18,523 Dodge 5,738 Door 1,177 Douglas 1,043 Dunn 1,587 Eau Claire 5,036 Florence 249 Fond du Lac 6,110 Forest 577 Grant 2,423 Green 1,213 Green Lake 914 Iowa 739 Iron 259 Jackson 891 Jefferson 3,541 Juneau 1,255 Kenosha 6,418 Kewaunee 1,297 La Crosse 5,469 Lafayette 711 Langlade 1,209 Lincoln 1,251 Manitowoc 3,557 Marathon 6,672 Marinette 2,205 Marquette 827 Menominee 406 Milwaukee 49,295 Monroe 1,556 Oconto 2,511 Oneida 1,586 Outagamie 11,039 Ozaukee 3,093 Pepin 249 Pierce 1,084 Polk 961 Portage 3,491 Price 486 Racine 9,644 Richland 589 Rock 6,609 Rusk 379 Sauk 2,451 Sawyer 504 Shawano 2,971 Sheboygan 5,999 St. Croix 2,621 Taylor 680 Trempealeau 1,364 Vernon 668 Vilas 819 Walworth 4,117 Washburn 331 Washington 5,856 Waukesha 15,614 Waupaca 2,982 Waushara 1,476 Winnebago 10,498 Wood 2,457 Total 267,410

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 6 Ashland 5 Barron 11 Bayfield 3 Brown 111 Buffalo 3 Burnett 6 Calumet 18 Chippewa 29 Clark 22 Columbia 9 Crawford 1 Dane 55 Dodge 43 Door 10 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 31 Florence 8 Fond du Lac 25 Forest 11 Grant 46 Green 5 Green Lake 4 Iowa 2 Iron 5 Jackson 2 Jefferson 26 Juneau 5 Kenosha 96 Kewaunee 11 La Crosse 26 Lafayette 1 Langlade 13 Lincoln 14 Manitowoc 21 Marathon 71 Marinette 19 Marquette 6 Menominee 1 Milwaukee 622 Monroe 8 Oconto 19 Oneida 19 Outagamie 86 Ozaukee 27 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 3 Portage 28 Price 3 Racine 126 Richland 10 Rock 54 Rusk 2 Sauk 9 Sawyer 4 Shawano 38 Sheboygan 32 St. Croix 14 Taylor 10 Trempealeau 6 Vernon 2 Vilas 8 Walworth 39 Washburn 2 Washington 50 Waukesha 146 Waupaca 56 Waushara 5 Winnebago 79 Wood 15 Total 2,312

You can read past daily updates here.