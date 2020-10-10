Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,742 New Cases, 18 Deaths

  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 18 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,458. On average, two weeks ago, we had about five deaths per day. Now, we are seeing an average of 12-15 per day.
  • DHS reported an additional 2,742 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday out of a total of 14,386 new people tested.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 120 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 895 individuals hospitalized and 232 of them are in intensive care.

14,386 new tests were processed in the last 24 hours, meaning the day's percent positivity was 19.1%. In the last week, the state has averaged 2,395 new cases per day out of 12,901 new people tested per day for a positivity rate of 18.5%.

There are currently 28,201 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 147,560 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 80% of those cases (117,865 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,458 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 549. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (99), Waukesha (96), Brown (75), Kenosha (68), Dane (43), Winnebago (41), Washington (37), Outagamie (37), Walworth (36), Rock (36) and Marathon (30).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. One new death was reported in the last day. Four deaths have occurred in the last week.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,234 tests daily spread across 117 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 297
Ashland 188
Barron 598
Bayfield 147
Brown 11,709
Buffalo 174
Burnett 242
Calumet 1,813
Chippewa 787
Clark 532
Columbia 1,056
Crawford 237
Dane 11,240
Dodge 2,479
Door 496
Douglas 617
Dunn 767
Eau Claire 2,341
Florence 129
Fond du Lac 2,798
Forest 360
Grant 1,386
Green 666
Green Lake 435
Iowa 276
Iron 150
Jackson 204
Jefferson 1,854
Juneau 516
Kenosha 3,944
Kewaunee 790
La Crosse 3,516
Lafayette 395
Langlade 420
Lincoln 402
Manitowoc 1,678
Marathon 2,435
Marinette 1,247
Marquette 389
Menominee 158
Milwaukee 31,943
Monroe 758
Oconto 1,466
Oneida 722
Outagamie 6,371
Ozaukee 1,600
Pepin 78
Pierce 523
Polk 319
Portage 1,823
Price 225
Racine 5,508
Richland 287
Rock 3,211
Rusk 91
Sauk 1,188
Sawyer 279
Shawano 1,512
Sheboygan 2,496
St. Croix 1,173
Taylor 276
Trempealeau 787
Vernon 355
Vilas 336
Walworth 2,885
Washburn 148
Washington 3,198
Waukesha 8,887
Waupaca 1,560
Waushara 576
Winnebago 6,023
Wood 1,088
Total 147,560

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 2
Barron 6
Bayfield 1
Brown 75
Buffalo 2
Burnett 4
Calumet 7
Chippewa 0
Clark 9
Columbia 3
Crawford 0
Dane 43
Dodge 19
Door 4
Douglas 0
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 8
Florence 2
Fond du Lac 15
Forest 7
Grant 19
Green 3
Green Lake 1
Iowa 0
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 8
Juneau 2
Kenosha 68
Kewaunee 3
La Crosse 10
Lafayette 0
Langlade 2
Lincoln 3
Manitowoc 5
Marathon 30
Marinette 9
Marquette 2
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 549
Monroe 3
Oconto 4
Oneida 5
Outagamie 37
Ozaukee 21
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 14
Price 0
Racine 99
Richland 4
Rock 36
Rusk 1
Sauk 6
Sawyer 1
Shawano 7
Sheboygan 20
St. Croix 9
Taylor 4
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 1
Vilas 1
Walworth 36
Washburn 2
Washington 37
Waukesha 97
Waupaca 23
Waushara 3
Winnebago 41
Wood 7
Total 1,458

You can read past daily updates here.

