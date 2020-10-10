Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,742 New Cases, 18 Deaths

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 18 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,458. On average, two weeks ago, we had about five deaths per day. Now, we are seeing an average of 12-15 per day.

DHS reported an additional 2,742 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday out of a total of 14,386 new people tested.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 120 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 895 individuals hospitalized and 232 of them are in intensive care.

14,386 new tests were processed in the last 24 hours, meaning the day's percent positivity was 19.1%. In the last week, the state has averaged 2,395 new cases per day out of 12,901 new people tested per day for a positivity rate of 18.5%.

There are currently 28,201 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 147,560 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 80% of those cases (117,865 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,458 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 549. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (99), Waukesha (96), Brown (75), Kenosha (68), Dane (43), Winnebago (41), Washington (37), Outagamie (37), Walworth (36), Rock (36) and Marathon (30).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. One new death was reported in the last day. Four deaths have occurred in the last week.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,234 tests daily spread across 117 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 297 Ashland 188 Barron 598 Bayfield 147 Brown 11,709 Buffalo 174 Burnett 242 Calumet 1,813 Chippewa 787 Clark 532 Columbia 1,056 Crawford 237 Dane 11,240 Dodge 2,479 Door 496 Douglas 617 Dunn 767 Eau Claire 2,341 Florence 129 Fond du Lac 2,798 Forest 360 Grant 1,386 Green 666 Green Lake 435 Iowa 276 Iron 150 Jackson 204 Jefferson 1,854 Juneau 516 Kenosha 3,944 Kewaunee 790 La Crosse 3,516 Lafayette 395 Langlade 420 Lincoln 402 Manitowoc 1,678 Marathon 2,435 Marinette 1,247 Marquette 389 Menominee 158 Milwaukee 31,943 Monroe 758 Oconto 1,466 Oneida 722 Outagamie 6,371 Ozaukee 1,600 Pepin 78 Pierce 523 Polk 319 Portage 1,823 Price 225 Racine 5,508 Richland 287 Rock 3,211 Rusk 91 Sauk 1,188 Sawyer 279 Shawano 1,512 Sheboygan 2,496 St. Croix 1,173 Taylor 276 Trempealeau 787 Vernon 355 Vilas 336 Walworth 2,885 Washburn 148 Washington 3,198 Waukesha 8,887 Waupaca 1,560 Waushara 576 Winnebago 6,023 Wood 1,088 Total 147,560

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 2 Barron 6 Bayfield 1 Brown 75 Buffalo 2 Burnett 4 Calumet 7 Chippewa 0 Clark 9 Columbia 3 Crawford 0 Dane 43 Dodge 19 Door 4 Douglas 0 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 8 Florence 2 Fond du Lac 15 Forest 7 Grant 19 Green 3 Green Lake 1 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 8 Juneau 2 Kenosha 68 Kewaunee 3 La Crosse 10 Lafayette 0 Langlade 2 Lincoln 3 Manitowoc 5 Marathon 30 Marinette 9 Marquette 2 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 549 Monroe 3 Oconto 4 Oneida 5 Outagamie 37 Ozaukee 21 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 14 Price 0 Racine 99 Richland 4 Rock 36 Rusk 1 Sauk 6 Sawyer 1 Shawano 7 Sheboygan 20 St. Croix 9 Taylor 4 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 1 Vilas 1 Walworth 36 Washburn 2 Washington 37 Waukesha 97 Waupaca 23 Waushara 3 Winnebago 41 Wood 7 Total 1,458

You can read past daily updates here.