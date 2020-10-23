Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: "Gatherings of Any Size Are Not Safe"

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 42 deaths in the last 24 hours. It's the second highest daily death total behind Wednesday's total of 48 deaths. In the last week, 171 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Two weeks ago, 134 died.

DHS reported 4,378 new confirmed cases today. The state has averaged 3,470 new cases per day in the last week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 183 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,243 individuals hospitalized and 331 of them are in intensive care. These are both record highs.

In a press briefing Thursday afternoon, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said, "When the activity level is this high and the trajectory of our cases is growing, gatherings of any size are not safe. Interacting with people outside of your household can easily spread the virus and once the chain of transmission starts, it can lead to serious infections and hospitalizations across our communities."

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,378 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last day. The state has averaged 3,470 new cases per day in the last week.

There are currently 39,163 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 190,478 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 79% of those cases (149,534 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,745 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out data for just Milwaukee County. The county has averaged almost 500 new cases per day in the last week, a record high.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

The death toll has risen sharply in the last month. DHS reported 42 deaths in the last 24 hours. It's the second highest daily death total behind Wednesday's total of 48 deaths. In the last week, 171 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Two weeks ago, 134 died.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 565. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (112), Racine (107), Brown (89), Kenosha (74), Outagamie (60), Winnebago (54), Dane (47), Washington (43), Marathon (45), Rock (41), Walworth (37) and Waupaca (38).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Four new deaths were reported in the last day. Eleven deaths have occurred in the last week.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 183 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,243 individuals hospitalized and 331 of them are in intensive care. These are both record highs.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,456 tests daily spread across 118 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 435 Ashland 256 Barron 931 Bayfield 200 Brown 14,270 Buffalo 235 Burnett 292 Calumet 2,520 Chippewa 1,318 Clark 767 Columbia 1,610 Crawford 311 Dane 13,555 Dodge 3,473 Door 723 Douglas 726 Dunn 972 Eau Claire 2,941 Florence 200 Fond du Lac 3,953 Forest 430 Grant 1,727 Green 883 Green Lake 675 Iowa 417 Iron 178 Jackson 342 Jefferson 2,446 Juneau 719 Kenosha 4,663 Kewaunee 1,004 La Crosse 3,984 Lafayette 492 Langlade 803 Lincoln 685 Manitowoc 2,424 Marathon 4,011 Marinette 1,578 Marquette 576 Menominee 273 Milwaukee 37,887 Monroe 1,028 Oconto 1,971 Oneida 1,119 Outagamie 8,472 Ozaukee 2,016 Pepin 118 Pierce 649 Polk 473 Portage 2,510 Price 329 Racine 6,814 Richland 422 Rock 4,520 Rusk 182 Sauk 1,586 Sawyer 356 Shawano 2,215 Sheboygan 4,202 St. Croix 1,609 Taylor 424 Trempealeau 961 Vernon 463 Vilas 509 Walworth 3,213 Washburn 217 Washington 4,076 Waukesha 11,386 Waupaca 2,149 Waushara 906 Winnebago 8,159 Wood 1,536 Total 190,478

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 3 Barron 6 Bayfield 1 Brown 89 Buffalo 3 Burnett 6 Calumet 11 Chippewa 10 Clark 16 Columbia 5 Crawford 0 Dane 47 Dodge 24 Door 4 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 12 Florence 6 Fond du Lac 19 Forest 10 Grant 28 Green 5 Green Lake 2 Iowa 1 Iron 2 Jackson 1 Jefferson 10 Juneau 4 Kenosha 74 Kewaunee 6 La Crosse 17 Lafayette 1 Langlade 9 Lincoln 7 Manitowoc 9 Marathon 45 Marinette 11 Marquette 2 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 565 Monroe 4 Oconto 13 Oneida 8 Outagamie 60 Ozaukee 23 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 19 Price 1 Racine 107 Richland 6 Rock 41 Rusk 1 Sauk 7 Sawyer 1 Shawano 17 Sheboygan 24 St. Croix 10 Taylor 7 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 3 Vilas 5 Walworth 37 Washburn 2 Washington 43 Waukesha 112 Waupaca 38 Waushara 5 Winnebago 54 Wood 9 Total 1,745

You can read past daily updates here.