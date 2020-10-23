Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: "Gatherings of Any Size Are Not Safe"

Summary:

  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 42 deaths in the last 24 hours. It's the second highest daily death total behind Wednesday's total of 48 deaths. In the last week, 171 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Two weeks ago, 134 died.
  • DHS reported 4,378 new confirmed cases today. The state has averaged 3,470 new cases per day in the last week.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 183 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,243 individuals hospitalized and 331 of them are in intensive care. These are both record highs.

In a press briefing Thursday afternoon, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said, "When the activity level is this high and the trajectory of our cases is growing, gatherings of any size are not safe. Interacting with people outside of your household can easily spread the virus and once the chain of transmission starts, it can lead to serious infections and hospitalizations across our communities."

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,378 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last day. The state has averaged 3,470 new cases per day in the last week.

There are currently 39,163 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 190,478 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 79% of those cases (149,534 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,745 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out data for just Milwaukee County. The county has averaged almost 500 new cases per day in the last week, a record high.

The death toll has risen sharply in the last month. DHS reported 42 deaths in the last 24 hours. It's the second highest daily death total behind Wednesday's total of 48 deaths. In the last week, 171 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Two weeks ago, 134 died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 565. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (112), Racine (107), Brown (89), Kenosha (74), Outagamie (60), Winnebago (54), Dane (47), Washington (43), Marathon (45), Rock (41), Walworth (37) and Waupaca (38).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Four new deaths were reported in the last day. Eleven deaths have occurred in the last week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 183 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,243 individuals hospitalized and 331 of them are in intensive care. These are both record highs.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,456 tests daily spread across 118 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 435
Ashland 256
Barron 931
Bayfield 200
Brown 14,270
Buffalo 235
Burnett 292
Calumet 2,520
Chippewa 1,318
Clark 767
Columbia 1,610
Crawford 311
Dane 13,555
Dodge 3,473
Door 723
Douglas 726
Dunn 972
Eau Claire 2,941
Florence 200
Fond du Lac 3,953
Forest 430
Grant 1,727
Green 883
Green Lake 675
Iowa 417
Iron 178
Jackson 342
Jefferson 2,446
Juneau 719
Kenosha 4,663
Kewaunee 1,004
La Crosse 3,984
Lafayette 492
Langlade 803
Lincoln 685
Manitowoc 2,424
Marathon 4,011
Marinette 1,578
Marquette 576
Menominee 273
Milwaukee 37,887
Monroe 1,028
Oconto 1,971
Oneida 1,119
Outagamie 8,472
Ozaukee 2,016
Pepin 118
Pierce 649
Polk 473
Portage 2,510
Price 329
Racine 6,814
Richland 422
Rock 4,520
Rusk 182
Sauk 1,586
Sawyer 356
Shawano 2,215
Sheboygan 4,202
St. Croix 1,609
Taylor 424
Trempealeau 961
Vernon 463
Vilas 509
Walworth 3,213
Washburn 217
Washington 4,076
Waukesha 11,386
Waupaca 2,149
Waushara 906
Winnebago 8,159
Wood 1,536
Total 190,478

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 3
Barron 6
Bayfield 1
Brown 89
Buffalo 3
Burnett 6
Calumet 11
Chippewa 10
Clark 16
Columbia 5
Crawford 0
Dane 47
Dodge 24
Door 4
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 12
Florence 6
Fond du Lac 19
Forest 10
Grant 28
Green 5
Green Lake 2
Iowa 1
Iron 2
Jackson 1
Jefferson 10
Juneau 4
Kenosha 74
Kewaunee 6
La Crosse 17
Lafayette 1
Langlade 9
Lincoln 7
Manitowoc 9
Marathon 45
Marinette 11
Marquette 2
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 565
Monroe 4
Oconto 13
Oneida 8
Outagamie 60
Ozaukee 23
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 19
Price 1
Racine 107
Richland 6
Rock 41
Rusk 1
Sauk 7
Sawyer 1
Shawano 17
Sheboygan 24
St. Croix 10
Taylor 7
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 3
Vilas 5
Walworth 37
Washburn 2
Washington 43
Waukesha 112
Waupaca 38
Waushara 5
Winnebago 54
Wood 9
Total 1,745

You can read past daily updates here.

