Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Over 2,800 New Cases, One Death

2,806 new cases;

1 new death, 18 deaths added to the system;

7,979 total deaths;

1,118 hospitalized patients, 336 in ICU

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,806 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,532 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 2,342 new confirmed cases, with an average of 2,299 new cases per day at that time.

There was 1 new death, and 18 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 7,979. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 327 new confirmed cases reported and have been 129,278 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 370 cases per day. There were 2 new deaths in Milwaukee County, with the death toll at 1,492 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.