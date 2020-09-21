Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,271 New Cases, Two Deaths

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Summary:

Two new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,244. In the last week, a total of 34 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 42 people had died.

The state health department reported an additional 1,271 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the number of active cases to 14,414. That was out of a total of 6,796 tests performed for a positivity rate today of 18.7%. There have now been 102,498 total confirmed cases and 14,414 of them are currently active.

Hospitalizations are up sharply in the last week. Statewide, the amount of people hospitalized is up more than 25% in the last week.

The average percent of positive cases has been 16.7% in the last week and that number is on the rise. In that same period, the state has had 1,792 new cases daily and averaged 10,937 tests daily.

So far, there have been a total of 102,498 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 85% of all cases (86,822 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,244 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 192 new cases per day. This number is up sharply in the last week.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 521. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (94), Waukesha (85), Kenosha (65), Brown (59), Dane (41), Walworth (34), Washington (32) and Rock (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last two days. In total, the county has had 521 deaths. Seven deaths have occurred in the last week, or one per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 21 there are at least 433 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 131 of them are in the ICU. In. total, 6.5% of confirmed cases result in hospitalization and 1.1% of cases result in intensive care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,863 tests daily spread across 113 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 205 Ashland 62 Barron 420 Bayfield 83 Brown 7,563 Buffalo 121 Burnett 124 Calumet 894 Chippewa 480 Clark 325 Columbia 514 Crawford 141 Dane 8,895 Dodge 1,626 Door 238 Douglas 390 Dunn 385 Eau Claire 1,617 Florence 69 Fond du Lac 1,785 Forest 214 Grant 831 Green 443 Green Lake 199 Iowa 152 Iron 136 Jackson 107 Jefferson 1,229 Juneau 328 Kenosha 3,299 Kewaunee 383 La Crosse 2,622 Lafayette 219 Langlade 132 Lincoln 143 Manitowoc 882 Marathon 1,081 Marinette 750 Marquette 195 Menominee 49 Milwaukee 26,973 Monroe 399 Oconto 685 Oneida 341 Outagamie 3,583 Ozaukee 1,217 Pepin 56 Pierce 396 Polk 220 Portage 1,218 Price 51 Racine 4,512 Richland 92 Rock 2,268 Rusk 50 Sauk 806 Sawyer 195 Shawano 588 Sheboygan 1,454 St. Croix 833 Taylor 151 Trempealeau 536 Vernon 180 Vilas 172 Walworth 2,458 Washburn 92 Washington 2,268 Waukesha 6,664 Waupaca 920 Waushara 275 Winnebago 2,822 Wood 692 Total 102,498

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 2 Barron 4 Bayfield 1 Brown 59 Buffalo 2 Burnett 3 Calumet 2 Chippewa 0 Clark 8 Columbia 2 Crawford 0 Dane 41 Dodge 9 Door 3 Douglas 0 Dunn 0 Eau Claire 6 Florence 1 Fond du Lac 13 Forest 4 Grant 19 Green 2 Green Lake 0 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 7 Juneau 2 Kenosha 65 Kewaunee 2 La Crosse 2 Lafayette 0 Langlade 2 Lincoln 1 Manitowoc 2 Marathon 14 Marinette 7 Marquette 1 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 521 Monroe 2 Oconto 4 Oneida 2 Outagamie 27 Ozaukee 19 Pepin 0 Pierce 6 Polk 2 Portage 4 Price 0 Racine 94 Richland 4 Rock 32 Rusk 1 Sauk 3 Sawyer 1 Shawano 1 Sheboygan 14 St. Croix 8 Taylor 3 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 0 Vilas 1 Walworth 34 Washburn 1 Washington 32 Waukesha 85 Waupaca 20 Waushara 2 Winnebago 23 Wood 4 Total 1,244

