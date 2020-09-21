Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,271 New Cases, Two Deaths

by

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

  • Two new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,244. In the last week, a total of 34 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 42 people had died.
  • The state health department reported an additional 1,271 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the number of active cases to 14,414. That was out of a total of 6,796 tests performed for a positivity rate today of 18.7%. There have now been 102,498 total confirmed cases and 14,414 of them are currently active.
  • Hospitalizations are up sharply in the last week. Statewide, the amount of people hospitalized is up more than 25% in the last week.

The state health department reported an additional 1,271 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the number of active cases to 14,414. That was out of a total of 6,796 tests performed for a positivity rate today of 18.7%.

The average percent of positive cases has been 16.7% in the last week and that number is on the rise. In that same period, the state has had 1,792 new cases daily and averaged 10,937 tests daily.

(click here to zoom in)

So far, there have been a total of 102,498 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 85% of all cases (86,822 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,244 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 192 new cases per day. This number is up sharply in the last week.

(click here to zoom in)

Two new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,244. In the last week, a total of 34 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 42 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 521. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (94), Waukesha (85), Kenosha (65), Brown (59), Dane (41), Walworth (34), Washington (32) and Rock (32).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last two days. In total, the county has had 521 deaths. Seven deaths have occurred in the last week, or one per day.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 21 there are at least 433 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 131 of them are in the ICU. In. total, 6.5% of confirmed cases result in hospitalization and 1.1% of cases result in intensive care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,863 tests daily spread across 113 labs. An additional 24 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 205
Ashland 62
Barron 420
Bayfield 83
Brown 7,563
Buffalo 121
Burnett 124
Calumet 894
Chippewa 480
Clark 325
Columbia 514
Crawford 141
Dane 8,895
Dodge 1,626
Door 238
Douglas 390
Dunn 385
Eau Claire 1,617
Florence 69
Fond du Lac 1,785
Forest 214
Grant 831
Green 443
Green Lake 199
Iowa 152
Iron 136
Jackson 107
Jefferson 1,229
Juneau 328
Kenosha 3,299
Kewaunee 383
La Crosse 2,622
Lafayette 219
Langlade 132
Lincoln 143
Manitowoc 882
Marathon 1,081
Marinette 750
Marquette 195
Menominee 49
Milwaukee 26,973
Monroe 399
Oconto 685
Oneida 341
Outagamie 3,583
Ozaukee 1,217
Pepin 56
Pierce 396
Polk 220
Portage 1,218
Price 51
Racine 4,512
Richland 92
Rock 2,268
Rusk 50
Sauk 806
Sawyer 195
Shawano 588
Sheboygan 1,454
St. Croix 833
Taylor 151
Trempealeau 536
Vernon 180
Vilas 172
Walworth 2,458
Washburn 92
Washington 2,268
Waukesha 6,664
Waupaca 920
Waushara 275
Winnebago 2,822
Wood 692
Total 102,498

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 2
Barron 4
Bayfield 1
Brown 59
Buffalo 2
Burnett 3
Calumet 2
Chippewa 0
Clark 8
Columbia 2
Crawford 0
Dane 41
Dodge 9
Door 3
Douglas 0
Dunn 0
Eau Claire 6
Florence 1
Fond du Lac 13
Forest 4
Grant 19
Green 2
Green Lake 0
Iowa 0
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 7
Juneau 2
Kenosha 65
Kewaunee 2
La Crosse 2
Lafayette 0
Langlade 2
Lincoln 1
Manitowoc 2
Marathon 14
Marinette 7
Marquette 1
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 521
Monroe 2
Oconto 4
Oneida 2
Outagamie 27
Ozaukee 19
Pepin 0
Pierce 6
Polk 2
Portage 4
Price 0
Racine 94
Richland 4
Rock 32
Rusk 1
Sauk 3
Sawyer 1
Shawano 1
Sheboygan 14
St. Croix 8
Taylor 3
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 0
Vilas 1
Walworth 34
Washburn 1
Washington 32
Waukesha 85
Waupaca 20
Waushara 2
Winnebago 23
Wood 4
Total 1,244

You can read past daily updates here.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE