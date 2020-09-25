Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 2,504 New Cases, Nine Deaths

by

Summary:

  • Nine deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,274. In the last week, a total of 36 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 41 people had died.
  • The state health department reported an additional 2,504 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Friday. That's the second highest new case count so far and just the fifth time the number of new cases has been over 2,000.
  • COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise. The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 has gone from 268 about a month ago to over 500 yesterday.

The state health department reported an additional 2,504 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of active cases to 17,170. That was out of a total of 15,079 tests performed for a positivity rate today of 16.6%.

The average percent of positive cases has been 16.9% in the last week and that number continues rise. In that same period, the state has had 1,936 new cases daily and averaged 11,705 tests daily.

(click here to zoom in)

So far, there have been a total of 110,828 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 83% of all cases (92,366 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,274 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 219 new cases per day. This number is up sharply in the last ten days.

(click here to zoom in)

Nine deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,274. In the last week, a total of 36 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 41 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 527. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (95), Waukesha (87), Kenosha (65), Brown (62), Dane (41), Walworth (34), Washington (32) and Rock (32).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Two new deaths were reported in the last 48 hours. In total, the county has had 527 deaths. Six deaths have occurred in the last week.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 24 there are at least 528 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 151 of them are in the ICU. In total, 6.4% of confirmed cases result in hospitalization and 0.9% of cases result in intensive care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,959 tests daily spread across 115 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 226
Ashland 90
Barron 444
Bayfield 96
Brown 8,499
Buffalo 134
Burnett 172
Calumet 1,012
Chippewa 517
Clark 373
Columbia 573
Crawford 156
Dane 9,345
Dodge 1,782
Door 300
Douglas 417
Dunn 472
Eau Claire 1,776
Florence 87
Fond du Lac 1,953
Forest 257
Grant 926
Green 475
Green Lake 244
Iowa 177
Iron 138
Jackson 133
Jefferson 1,331
Juneau 364
Kenosha 3,428
Kewaunee 486
La Crosse 2,946
Lafayette 260
Langlade 158
Lincoln 186
Manitowoc 992
Marathon 1,234
Marinette 854
Marquette 238
Menominee 63
Milwaukee 27,937
Monroe 475
Oconto 794
Oneida 419
Outagamie 4,030
Ozaukee 1,304
Pepin 59
Pierce 428
Polk 236
Portage 1,335
Price 73
Racine 4,723
Richland 118
Rock 2,447
Rusk 59
Sauk 868
Sawyer 202
Shawano 732
Sheboygan 1,549
St. Croix 885
Taylor 167
Trempealeau 610
Vernon 208
Vilas 193
Walworth 2,549
Washburn 98
Washington 2,497
Waukesha 7,075
Waupaca 987
Waushara 320
Winnebago 3,378
Wood 759
Total 110,828

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 2
Barron 4
Bayfield 1
Brown 62
Buffalo 2
Burnett 3
Calumet 3
Chippewa 0
Clark 8
Columbia 2
Crawford 0
Dane 41
Dodge 14
Door 3
Douglas 0
Dunn 0
Eau Claire 6
Florence 1
Fond du Lac 13
Forest 4
Grant 19
Green 2
Green Lake 0
Iowa 0
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 8
Juneau 2
Kenosha 65
Kewaunee 2
La Crosse 2
Lafayette 0
Langlade 2
Lincoln 1
Manitowoc 3
Marathon 14
Marinette 8
Marquette 1
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 527
Monroe 2
Oconto 4
Oneida 2
Outagamie 29
Ozaukee 19
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 4
Price 0
Racine 95
Richland 4
Rock 32
Rusk 1
Sauk 3
Sawyer 1
Shawano 1
Sheboygan 15
St. Croix 8
Taylor 4
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 0
Vilas 1
Walworth 35
Washburn 1
Washington 32
Waukesha 87
Waupaca 20
Waushara 2
Winnebago 25
Wood 5
Total 1,274

