Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 2,504 New Cases, Nine Deaths

Summary:

Nine deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,274. In the last week, a total of 36 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 41 people had died.

The state health department reported an additional 2,504 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Friday. That's the second highest new case count so far and just the fifth time the number of new cases has been over 2,000.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise. The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 has gone from 268 about a month ago to over 500 yesterday.

The state health department reported an additional 2,504 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of active cases to 17,170. That was out of a total of 15,079 tests performed for a positivity rate today of 16.6%.

The average percent of positive cases has been 16.9% in the last week and that number continues rise. In that same period, the state has had 1,936 new cases daily and averaged 11,705 tests daily.

So far, there have been a total of 110,828 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 83% of all cases (92,366 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,274 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 219 new cases per day. This number is up sharply in the last ten days.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 527. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (95), Waukesha (87), Kenosha (65), Brown (62), Dane (41), Walworth (34), Washington (32) and Rock (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Two new deaths were reported in the last 48 hours. In total, the county has had 527 deaths. Six deaths have occurred in the last week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 24 there are at least 528 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 151 of them are in the ICU. In total, 6.4% of confirmed cases result in hospitalization and 0.9% of cases result in intensive care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,959 tests daily spread across 115 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 226 Ashland 90 Barron 444 Bayfield 96 Brown 8,499 Buffalo 134 Burnett 172 Calumet 1,012 Chippewa 517 Clark 373 Columbia 573 Crawford 156 Dane 9,345 Dodge 1,782 Door 300 Douglas 417 Dunn 472 Eau Claire 1,776 Florence 87 Fond du Lac 1,953 Forest 257 Grant 926 Green 475 Green Lake 244 Iowa 177 Iron 138 Jackson 133 Jefferson 1,331 Juneau 364 Kenosha 3,428 Kewaunee 486 La Crosse 2,946 Lafayette 260 Langlade 158 Lincoln 186 Manitowoc 992 Marathon 1,234 Marinette 854 Marquette 238 Menominee 63 Milwaukee 27,937 Monroe 475 Oconto 794 Oneida 419 Outagamie 4,030 Ozaukee 1,304 Pepin 59 Pierce 428 Polk 236 Portage 1,335 Price 73 Racine 4,723 Richland 118 Rock 2,447 Rusk 59 Sauk 868 Sawyer 202 Shawano 732 Sheboygan 1,549 St. Croix 885 Taylor 167 Trempealeau 610 Vernon 208 Vilas 193 Walworth 2,549 Washburn 98 Washington 2,497 Waukesha 7,075 Waupaca 987 Waushara 320 Winnebago 3,378 Wood 759 Total 110,828

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 2 Barron 4 Bayfield 1 Brown 62 Buffalo 2 Burnett 3 Calumet 3 Chippewa 0 Clark 8 Columbia 2 Crawford 0 Dane 41 Dodge 14 Door 3 Douglas 0 Dunn 0 Eau Claire 6 Florence 1 Fond du Lac 13 Forest 4 Grant 19 Green 2 Green Lake 0 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 8 Juneau 2 Kenosha 65 Kewaunee 2 La Crosse 2 Lafayette 0 Langlade 2 Lincoln 1 Manitowoc 3 Marathon 14 Marinette 8 Marquette 1 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 527 Monroe 2 Oconto 4 Oneida 2 Outagamie 29 Ozaukee 19 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 4 Price 0 Racine 95 Richland 4 Rock 32 Rusk 1 Sauk 3 Sawyer 1 Shawano 1 Sheboygan 15 St. Croix 8 Taylor 4 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 0 Vilas 1 Walworth 35 Washburn 1 Washington 32 Waukesha 87 Waupaca 20 Waushara 2 Winnebago 25 Wood 5 Total 1,274

