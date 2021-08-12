Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 1,397 New Cases, 4 New Deaths

Summary:

1,397 new cases;

4 new deaths;

7,466 total deaths;

600 hospitalized patients, 178 in ICU.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,397 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,092 new cases per day in the last week. There have been 634,530 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

On this day last year there were 478 new confirmed cases, with an average of 760 new cases per day that week.

The state reported four new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,466.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 290 new confirmed cases reported and have been 113,678 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 263 cases per day. There was one new death reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the death toll to 1,391 since the beginning of the pandemic.