Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 100 New Cases, 17 New Deaths

Summary:

100 new cases;

2,351 active cases;

17 new deaths;

7,306 total deaths;

95 hospitalized patients.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 100 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 71 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 17 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,306.

There are 2,351 active cases out of 612,732 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 98% of all cases (602,730 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County alone, there have been 107,481 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 16 cases per day. There were four new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the death toll to 1,379 since the beginning of the pandemic.