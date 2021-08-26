Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 2,022 New Cases, 12 New Deaths

Summary:

2,022 new cases;

12 new deaths;

7,570 total deaths;

816 hospitalized patients, 249 in ICU.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,022 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,485 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 768 new confirmed cases, with an average of 681 new cases per day that week.

The state reported 12 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,570.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 189 new confirmed cases reported and have been 117,364 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 268 cases per day. There were 5 new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the death toll to 1,425 since the beginning of the pandemic.