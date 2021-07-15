Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 201 New Cases, 1 New Death

Summary:

201 new cases;

2,717 active cases;

1 new death;

7,366 total deaths;

93 hospitalized patients, 31 in ICU.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 201 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 138 new cases per day in the last week.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On this day last year there were 821 new confirmed cases, with an average of 796 new cases per day that week.

The state reported one new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,366.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There are 2,717 active cases out of 614,039 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 98% of all cases (603,956 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County alone there have been 107,963 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 51 cases per day. There was one new death reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the death toll to 1,386 since the beginning of the pandemic.