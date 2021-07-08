Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 204 New Cases, 4 New Deaths

Summary:

204 new cases;

2,400 active cases;

4 new deaths;

7,335 total deaths;

82 hospitalized patients, 28 in ICU.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 204 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 82 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 598 new confirmed cases, with an average of 565 new cases per day that week.

The state reported four new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,335.

There are 2,400 active cases out of 613,484 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 98% of all cases (603,374 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County alone, there were 77 new positive cases today and there have been 107,696 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 25 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, holding the death toll at 1,380 since the beginning of the pandemic.