Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 22 New Cases, 3 New Deaths

22 new cases;

2,447 active cases;

3 new deaths;

7,250 total deaths;

107 hospitalized patients.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 62 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported three new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,250.

There are 2,447 active cases out of 612,155 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 98% of all cases (602,113 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County reported 6 new positive tests, bringing the total cases to 107,371. The 7-day average in the county is 10 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County and the death toll remains at 1,368 since the beginning of the pandemic.