Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 78 New Cases, 3 New Deaths

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 78 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 59 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported three new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,253.

There are 2,420 active cases out of 612,233 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 98% of all cases (602,215 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County, there have been 107,370 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is nine cases per day. There was one new death reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the death toll to 1,369 since the beginning of the pandemic.