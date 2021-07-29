Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 881 New Cases, 3 New Deaths

Summary:

881 new cases;

3 new deaths;

7,436 total deaths;

223 hospitalized patients, 62 in ICU.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 881 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 546 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 870 new confirmed cases, with an average of 886 new cases per day that week.

The state reported three new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll at 7,436.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 295 new confirmed cases reported and have been 109,785 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 188 cases per day. There was one new death reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the death toll to 1,392 since the beginning of the pandemic.