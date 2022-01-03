Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Tops One Million Cases Overall

Summary:

3,883 new cases;

No new deaths; 6 added to the system

10,075 total deaths;

1,903 hospitalized patients, 462 in ICU

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,883 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 5,392 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,367 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,257 cases.

There were no new deaths, but 6 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 10,075. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 960 new confirmed cases reported and have been 190,169 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 1,730 cases per day. 1 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,813 since the beginning of the pandemic.

